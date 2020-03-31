Global  

Safe Shopping

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Health officials offer tips on how to stay virus-free when you have to get groceries.

Social distancing is when you are shopping.

While many businesses are closed, grocery stores remain open.

Health experts want you to wipe down your shopping cart and handle before getting groceries.

Officials say ordering your groceries online or having them delivered is the safest option.

Officials urge customer to only pay with cards and not cash.

But, most of all health experts ask that only one person goes to the store for a household.

Don't go to the store for just a few items. plan your trip.

Send only one person to the store and if that person needs assistance, consider sending someone else or only two people at best.

If you or someone you know has a cough or fever, do not go into




