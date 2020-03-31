On interaction with their teachers.

The coronavirus pandemic is making learning more difficult for them.

But skyuka hall is trying to solve that problem by helping kids who might need a little extra attention.

News 12's david moore has another example of what's right with our schools.

Natural sound: what's up?

Hey taylor.

Dale where are you at buddy?

Oh you are dancing.

Sophie!

Ashley: it is interesting because one of the things that makes us so very different and unique as a school is that we take children who are not successful in the traditional classroom.

Environment.

And we are constantly working with them to teach them that you can be successful.

This has not been so much a negative impact, but they have turned it into a positive in a different way.

Because now they are learning ok well i can continue to learn even if i am not in the physical building of our school.

Because our school is it just about the physical building.

Our school is about the community that we work so hard to foster.

Natural sound: your how to writing paper is going to be on fishing.

Tiffini: because we have created the relationship they feel safe with us to learn to be who they are.

A natural sound: ok if all of the students would please mute their microphones.

And we'll get started.

Tiffini: and now i can't have that one on one interaction.

Or, they called me constantly throughout the day here.

Because they are wanting to ask me a question even if i'm like, " i done put the answer to that question in your google classroom" but they want to hear it from me.

That's why all of my assignments have videos of me reading the directions.

Natural sound: so i am going to be going over the steps of how to drive a car.

So in your assignment you have a document that looks exactly like this one.

Ashley: this has been one of those hurdles so our students and our staff are doing an awesome job, truly outstanding above and beyond what we could've even imagined it would be; to push beyond the barrier of covid-19.

Natural sound: first things first.

Read your who was book ok it hass to be finish by tomorrow.

Ashley: we know for our students the worst thing that could happen for them is for them to be a break and that onward moving trajectory that we have for them.

Where ever they go, we are still a part of their world and what's going on with them working so diligently to meet their individual needs as they have an education.

