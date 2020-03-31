Manifest S02E13 Icing Conditions - Season Finale

Manifest 2x13 "Icing Conditions" Season 2 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE -- Michaela and Ben put everything on the line to attempt a daring rescue.
As the final hours of Zeke's life approach, Saanvi and Vance make a last-ditch effort to appeal to the Major, who may be the only person who can save him from his Death Date.
