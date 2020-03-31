Churches financially impacted by COVID-19

3 both turner chapel a.m.e and come as you are community church are abiding by the stay at home order, but they're making church possble through different mediums.> 09:12:27-09:12:39"i have some what of an older congregation so the technology and social media aren't as valueable for this group, but the telephone is old school and it's working quite fine."but when it comes to filling the collection plate, that can be challenging.

09:13:26-09:13:57"now with the governors new order, some people have placed it in the mail box, but most people by large, we're doing electronic giving.

We're also doing pledges where people are saying i can't do it now, but i could do it very soon.

It has impacted us and cash flow.

We've been caught a little off guard by this, but we're being strong being faithful."at come as you are community church, electronically is also an option, and both churches rely on faithful members.> 09:21:49-09:22:07"those who are traditionally supportive of anything, they are going to do that as much as possible.you also have those who come to visit.

You don't get a chance to receive from them in that context, but you do get a chance to minister to them."this money helps out with church business as well as community efforts now more so geared toward those affected by covid-19 09:22:32-09:23:00"we have ladies in our church, led by my wife and some others partnering here with one of the methodist churches here in our community and they are sewing masks together.

We've given out food.

It's more targeted that what it was than the general thing of what we did.

It's more targeted because of this crisis that we're in now."

Trine university has a new grant aimed at supporting the families of health care workers and first responders.

