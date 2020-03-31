Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Frye Shifts Focus To Rescheduled 2021 Olympics

Frye Shifts Focus To Rescheduled 2021 Olympics

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Frye Shifts Focus To Rescheduled 2021 Olympics

Frye Shifts Focus To Rescheduled 2021 Olympics

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will begin July 23rd, 2021, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday.

A 364-day shift of the Summer Games due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Frye Shifts Focus To Rescheduled 2021 Olympics

NEXT CHANCE FOR RAIN, STEVE,SLIDES IN LATE SUNDAY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.