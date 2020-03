Riverside Ballroom cancels spring events leaving a wedding couple planning to reschedule

TEMPORARILYCLOSED ITS DOORS.THEY HAVECANCELLED ALLEVENTS FOR THENEXT 2 MONTHS.OWNERS SAY SPRINGIS THE BUSIEST TIMEOF YEAR.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY SPOKE WITHTHEM ABOUT WHATTHEY PLAN TO DO ..AND HOW ONECOUPLE'S WEDDINGHAS HAD TO CHANGE.THE RIVERSIDEBALLROOM ..NATS "PHOTO CLICK"A PLACE WHEREARTISTS LIKE BUDDYHOLLY TOOK THESTAGE IN THE 1950s.DURING THE MONTHSOF APRIL AND MAY ..THIS GREEN BAYSTAPLE USUALLYHOSTS MULTIPLEEVENTS A DAY.ALL HAVE BEENCANCELED BECAUSEOF THECORONAVIRUS."We're full every singleday.

2-3 events a day.The production showsand dinner shows allcancelled."STAFF MEMBERSWERE GETTINGREADY TO HOLDTHOUSANDS OFGUESTS..BUT INSIDE .

ALLTHAT'S SET UP ARE ABUNCH OF EMPTYTABLES.NATS "PHOTO CLICK"ONE OF THE PLANNEDEVENTS WAS THEWEDDING RECEPTIONFOR GINGER PIDGEONAND BRENDANBIRMINGHAM ..

A DEPERE COUPLE WHOHAVE BEEN PLANNINGTHIS SINCE AUGUST..ONLY TO HAVE ITPOSTPONEDBECAUSE OF COVID-19.(TAKE SOT:"We've been lookingforward to this and nowits like when are wegoing to celebrate ourday."THE WEDDING ISSCHEDULED FOR MAY1ST.

THEY STILLPLAN TO HOLD THECEREMONY IN THEIRBACKYARD.THE RECEPTION WILLBE HELD ON A LATERDATE.(TAKE SOT:"We still want to have ourday be May 1st.

One wayor another we want tohave it on that day."THE DEPOSIT THEYPUT DOWN HOWEVERWILL NOT GETREFUNDED.THE BALLROOM SAYSTHEY PLAN TO HOLDONTO TO EACH ONEAND RESCHEDULETHEM ON A DIFFERENTDATE FOR NOADDITIONAL CHARGE.(TAKE SOT:"If you have somethingbooked in here we willrefund your deposit in theform of a reschedule"THE BIGGESTPROBLEM THE FACE ISFINDING THE TIME TORESCHEDULEEVERYONE.THERE WEREHUNDREDS OFEVENTS SCHEDULEDIN THE NEXT TWOMONTHS..

THEY SAY ITWILL BE HARD TO FINDTIME FOR EVERYONE..ESPECIALLY WHENTHEY DON'T KNOWWHEN THE THREAT OFCOVID-19 WILL PASS.(TAKE SOT:"We are working to findthese dates for people."PIDGEON ANDBIRMINGHAM..

SAYTHEY ARE WILLING TOWAIT ..

BECAUSE THEYDON'T ANYONE TOGET SICK AT THEIRRECEPTION.THEY SAY WAITINGWILL MAKE THECELEBRATION BETTER(TAKE SOT:"You still want to laughand smile and enjoythings, so having awedding is a good time tocelebrateIN GREEN BAY ..

RYANCURRY ..

N-B-C 26.THE BALLROOM HASAROUND 80 STAFFMEMBERS WHO WERELAID OFF.THE OWNER SAYS HEPLANS TO RE-HIRETHEM ONCE THEYRE-OPEN THEIRDOORS.WHILE MANYBUSINESSES ARE