A breakdown of Governor Newsom's eviction moratorium

THE ENFORCEMENT OF EVICTIONORDERS FOR RENTERS...DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK...23ABC'S IMANI STEPHENSBREAKDOWNS GOVERNORNEWSOM'S EVICTION MORATORIUM...LOOK LIVE INTRO: IT'S ALMOST THEFIRST OF APRIL...A NEW MONTHWHERE BILLS ARE DUE INCLUDINGRENT.

BUT THERE'S SOME LEGALPROTECTIONS FOR THOSE WHO CAN'TPAY DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK...."THIS IS A PROTECTION THATAPPLIES TO ASUBSET OF TENANTS AND GIVES THEMMORE TIME TO RESPOND TO ANUNLAWFUL DETAINER COMPLAINT"IN RESPONSE TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK - GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOMISSUED AN EXECUTIVE ORDEREARLIER THIS MONTH THAT BANS THEENFORCEMENT OF EVICTION ORDERSFOR RENTERSBUT THERE ARE GUIDELINES RENTERSMUST MEET TO QUALIFY"LOSS WAGES DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS,ILLNESS OR TAKING CARE OFSOMEONE WHO IS ILL WITH THECORONAVIRUS, OR WHO HAVE TO DOCHILDCARE BECAUSE OF SCHOOLCLOSURES DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUS"<LAURA MATTER"THOSE TENANTS SHOULD ABSOLUTELYTELL THEIR LANDLORDS IN WRITINGABOUT AN INABILITY TO PAY" AWRITTEN NOTICE OF THE INABILITYTO PAY IS REQUIRED, AND KEEPINGA RECORD OF THAT NOTICE THISEVICTION MORATORIUM WILL GIVERENTERS 60 DAYS TO RESPOND TO ANUNLAWFUL DETAINER COMPARED TOTHE NORMAL 5COURT DAYSIN MONDAY'S PUBLIC HEALTH NEWSBRIEFING, 5TH DISTRICTSUPERVISOR AND BOARD CHAIR -LETICIA PEREZ ADDRESSEDCONCERNS OVER THE EVICTIONMORATORIUM<LETICIA PEREZ"THE ORDER FROM THE GOVERNOR -IS THAT EVICTIONS RELATED TOCOVID-19 SPECIFICALLY, WE DO NOTNEED A BACKLOG - IF YOUWILL OF A STOP ON EVICTIONS"BUT MATTER OF THE GREATERBAKERSFIELD LEGAL ASSISTANCESAYS THE EXECUTIVE ORDER DOESN'TADDRESSMANY KEY ISSUES THAT COULD COMELATER.

<LAURA MATTER"IT DOES NOT PROVIDE A DEFENSETO AN UNLAWFULDETAINER COMPLAINT, IT DOES NOTADDRESS HOWTHAT RENT IS SUPPOSE TO GETPAID, IT DOES NOT REQUIRE ALANDLORD TO ENTER A PAYMENT PLAN - AND IT DOES NOT APPLYTO EVICTIONS OTHER THAN ANINABILITY TO PAY"<LETICIA PEREZ"WHEN OUR COURTS OPEN BACK UPAND WHEN THEY DO TAKE THESEMATTERS FORWARD, WHICH ISSTANDARDMANUAL PROCEDURE, IT WILL OCCUR.THE GOVERNORS ANDOTHERS ARE ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TOPAY THEIR RENT ANDMORTGAGE IF THEY CAN"THIS ORDER IS IN EFFECT FORTHOSE WHO HAVE TO PAY APRIL ANDMAY RENT...IN BAKERSFIELD, I'M IMANISTEPHENS, 23ABC NEWS,CONNECTING YOU...THE GREATER BAKERSFIELD LEGALASSISTANCEPROVIDES LEGAL ASSISTANCE FORLOW-INCOME RESIDENTS OFKERN COUNTY, FOR MOREINFORMATION VISIT THEIRWEBSITE AT GBLA-DOT-ORG OR CALLTHEM AT 661- 325-59-43