Russia announces strict lockdown in St. Petersburg during coronavirus pandemic

Russia announced stay-at-home orders for St.

Petersburg shortly after the capital, Moscow, was put into lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

An announcement can be heard saying: "Dear residents and guest of St.Petersburg!

For you and your relatives' health we kindly ask you to stay at home and observe the regime of self-isolation!" "Please, maintain personal hygiene, clean and air your houses.

When you have the first symptoms of cold call the doctor.

For breaking the self-isolation rules you can be charged even with the criminal liability!" The country has so far had over 1,800 coronavirus cases with nine deaths.

This footage was filmed on March 31.

