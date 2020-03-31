Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger donate $500,000 to Los Angeles' coronavirus fund 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Steven Spielberg and Bob Iger donate $500,000 to Los Angeles' coronavirus fund Steven Spielberg and Disney chief Bob Iger are among the Hollywood figures who have donated $500,000 dollars to a fund to help those in need in Los Angeles. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this