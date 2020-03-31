Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the Olympic clock

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the Olympic clock

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published < > Embed
Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the Olympic clock

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the Olympic clock

Hours after Olympic organizers confirmed that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyo's main countdown clock, as of Tuesday, was reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the Olympic clock

The digital clock in front of the iconic Tokyo station was erected in the run-up to the $12 billion Games.

It had been showing the time as normal earlier on Monday (March 30) after the Olympics were postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay has caused uncertainty for Tokyo businesses and sponsors.

At least one electronic store briefly changed its marketing display to show "999" days left, highlighting the uncertainty about when the Games would be held.

On Monday, organisers announced that the Games would run from July 23 to August 8.

Officials have previously said the Games would still be called "Tokyo 2020" even though they will now be held in 2021.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

rk1sports

RaMkRiShNa RT @TOISportsNews: Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics https://t.co/mGCOVsedll 2 hours ago

AaravKrishna7

Aarav Krishna Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics | Tokyo Olympics News https://t.co/4iEAR60Ika https://t.co/MFSPxy8C0F 3 hours ago

ptr_blogger

Aspiring_ptrk Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics https://t.co/Mrq9vTp0Nh via @timesofindia 4 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyo’s… https://t.co/dkgAPCvnCs 4 hours ago

ddsportschannel

ddsportschannel Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics #TokyoOlympics #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2021 https://t.co/ngSxOID1bT 4 hours ago

BhuyuChhyan

Bhuyu Chhyan Only 479 Days To Go: Tokyo Resets the Clock on Olympics After New Dates are Announced https://t.co/JJOdjOZbBo 6 hours ago

BhuyuChhyan

Bhuyu Chhyan Only 479 Days To Go: Tokyo Resets the Clock on Olympics After New Dates are Announced #Sports, Top Sports News-… https://t.co/gaQakxoEgm 7 hours ago

WaYs2rOcK

WaYs2rOcK Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets clock on Olympics after new dates announced https://t.co/SnvizM0w9K https://t.co/pAmv7BNuQi 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.