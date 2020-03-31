Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the Olympic clock

The digital clock in front of the iconic Tokyo station was erected in the run-up to the $12 billion Games.

It had been showing the time as normal earlier on Monday (March 30) after the Olympics were postponed last week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay has caused uncertainty for Tokyo businesses and sponsors.

At least one electronic store briefly changed its marketing display to show "999" days left, highlighting the uncertainty about when the Games would be held.

On Monday, organisers announced that the Games would run from July 23 to August 8.

Officials have previously said the Games would still be called "Tokyo 2020" even though they will now be held in 2021.