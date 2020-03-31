Global  

Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety

Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide.

For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York.

Where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The strikes come as demand for online delivery has skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home.

