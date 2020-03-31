Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:24s - Published Amazon, Instacart Workers to Strike Over Payment and Coronavirus Safety Instacart's strike will be in effect nationwide. For Amazon, workers will stop at a warehouse in Staten Island, New York. Where multiple people have tested positive for COVID-19. The strikes come as demand for online delivery has skyrocketed with people self-isolating at home. 0

