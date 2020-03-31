Mindful Moment with Mike: Keeping Kids Moving While Staying at Home

CAN BE DIFFICULT FOR ACHILD'S MENTAL WELL-BEING.SO GETTING UP AND EXERCISINGIS VERY IMPORTANT THESEDAYS.

MONDAY WE INTRODUCEDYOU TO FITNESS EXPERTCHRISTI GIBSON AND SHOWEDYOU HOW SHE STREAMS HERWORKOUTS ONLINE.

2 WORKSFOR YOU'S MIKE BROOKS HADTHE CHANCE TO SPEAK TO HERAGAIN ABOUT WHY IT'SIMPORTANT TO KEEP KIDSMOVING WHEN THEY'RE STUCK ATHOME.I TALKED WITH A FITNESSEXPERT WHO SAYS BE CREATIVEAND EXERCISE "WITH" YOURKIDS.

TAKE SOMETHING THEYLIKE AND TURN IT INTO AGAME.CHRISTI GIBSON AND HER SONRYDER EXERCISE TOGETHER...AND CHRISTI STREAMS THEM ONTWITCH DOT TV.

SHE GAVE ME APREVIEW OF WHAT HAPPENS WHENTHEY STREAM... AND SOMEGREAT EXAMPLES OF EXERCISES"EVERY KID CAN DO".Do you want to do youroverhead press?

Okay I guessso.

Do you remember how todo that?

6:13 So he's goingto do a movement now whereyou're working yourshoulders and your upperbody.

So it's kind of likeyou're making a U with yourarms. He's making a U withhis arms and pressing thatweight straight up over hishead.

6:32 He's focusing onkeeping his tummy nice andtight, and his chest niceand tall.

6:37So he's doing a bicep curlwhich works this part ofyour arm.

For him, he'sonly going half way downbecause of his range ofmotion because of his chair,but if you're standing upyou'll straighten your armsall the way down and pullstraight up.

5:40So when do you breathe onthese?

When you breathe onthe overhead presses or anysort of movement orexercise, you're going tobreathe or blow your breathout when you're exertingforce.

6:58 so when you'repushing the weight, you'regoing to be blowing thebreath out.

7:08 when you'rebringing the weight backdown or relaxing is whenyou're going to inhale.

YOU DON'T WANT TO FORCE KIDSTO GET ACTIVE BECAUSE THAT'SJUST GOING TO FRUSTRATE THEMOR MAKE THEM EVEN MORESTRESSED OUT.

