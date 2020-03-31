Rep. Horsford addresses recession concerns 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:43s - Published Rep. Horsford addresses recession concerns U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev) speaks to concerns about a recession in Nevada. Visit KTNV.com for a list of resources and updates related to the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rep. Horsford addresses recession concerns STEVEN HORSFORD IS ADDRESSINGITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ONSOUTHERN NEVADA.."WE'VE GOT A LOT OF WORK THATWE NEED TO DO TO MAKE SUREWE'RE PROTECTING THE NEEDS OFWORKERS FAMILIES AND SMALLBUSINESSES..WE UNDERSTAND THAT WHEN THEINDUSTRY IS CLOSED..AND NOTOPERABLE..THAT THAT HURTS EVERYASPECT OF OUR SMALL BUSINESSESAS WELL..FORBES MAGAZINE RECENTLY SAID -WORKERS IN OUR VALLEY WOULD BEAMONG THE MOST IMPACTED BY ARECESSION..RIGHT NOW CLARK COUNTY ISTRYING TO EASE THE BURDEN ONBUSINESS OWNERS.PENALTIES AND LATE FEES HAVEBEEN WAIVED FOR BUSINESSESLICENSES OVER THE NEXT THREEMONTHS.NEW THIS MORNING THE





You Might Like

Tweets about this