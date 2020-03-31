Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19

UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19

UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19

This family in Kent, southeastern England are using their sewing skills to make DIY protective masks for donation.

Tara Usher posted her heartwarming video to TikTok on Thursday (March 26) showing the meticulous way this highly in-demand product is assembled, using the Dr. Kwong template.

She told Newsflare: "The Dr. Kwong template been used in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Masks are made of two tight cotton layers which can be sterilised daily and a layer of tissue in between which can be changed every 2-3 hours.

"Unfortunately the NHS is not currently accepting these masks but it was an act of community and goodwill to try and do what we can to help the wonderful key workers!" Some UK hospital staff say they lack basic protective equipment.

Experts advise that DIY alternatives are not designed to block the spread of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.