UK family spend their time in quarantine making DIY protective masks to help combat COVID-19

This family in Kent, southeastern England are using their sewing skills to make DIY protective masks for donation.

Tara Usher posted her heartwarming video to TikTok on Thursday (March 26) showing the meticulous way this highly in-demand product is assembled, using the Dr. Kwong template.

She told Newsflare: "The Dr. Kwong template been used in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Masks are made of two tight cotton layers which can be sterilised daily and a layer of tissue in between which can be changed every 2-3 hours.

"Unfortunately the NHS is not currently accepting these masks but it was an act of community and goodwill to try and do what we can to help the wonderful key workers!" Some UK hospital staff say they lack basic protective equipment.

Experts advise that DIY alternatives are not designed to block the spread of COVID-19.