How Are Singles Dating in Self-Isolation? | Inside Together

Video Credit: Bustle - Duration: 04:58s - Published
Optimism is an essential attitude of singledom, and these singles aren't letting a little (or a lot of) self isolation get them down!

We're inspired by their positive attitudes and applaud some of the cute new ways they're dating while social distancing.

In a brand new series from Bustle "Inside Together," we speak with millennials who are self isolating during the Coronavirus pandemic.

We try to understand how this unprecedented time is transforming our behaviors, mental and physical health, and especially our relationships.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested.

If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit www.cdc.gov for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.

