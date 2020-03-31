Empire State Building in New York flashes red to honour medics battling COVID-19

Footage shows the Empire State Building in New York flashing red to honour doctors, nurses and other medical employees battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Onlookers were amazed by the light show in the heart of the city, which has been hit by surging coronavirus infections and deaths.

Anthony E.

Malkin, chairman and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, said the red flashing light resembled a heartbeat.

He said: ''The Empire State Building has always served as an international symbol of hope, of challenges overcome, and of New York City itself.'' New York has suffered more than 38,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 900 deaths attributed to the pandemic as of Tuesday morning.