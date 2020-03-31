Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus & Pets: Broward County Animal Care Finds Success with Virtual Adoptions

Coronavirus & Pets: Broward County Animal Care Finds Success with Virtual Adoptions

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus & Pets: Broward County Animal Care Finds Success with Virtual Adoptions

Coronavirus & Pets: Broward County Animal Care Finds Success with Virtual Adoptions

Technology is helping dogs and cats find forever homes during the coronavirus crisis.

Broward County Animal Care switched to an online adoption program on March 24 and it has been a big hit.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

blaine_hunter

Pedro: Ruler of the known and unknown universe RT @CBSMiami: Technology is helping dogs and cats find forever homes during the #coronavirus crisis.  @BrowardCounty Animal Care switched t… 22 minutes ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Technology is helping dogs and cats find forever homes during the #coronavirus crisis.  @BrowardCounty Animal Care… https://t.co/zEhZIm8XVT 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.