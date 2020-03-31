Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $400,000 dollars to four New York hospitals dealing with the coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ohmymiriamm

miriam i remembered that blake lively and ryan reynolds exist and it made my day. idk who i have a bigger crush on 19 seconds ago

EmJvFrost

Miss ComeAgain RT @ELLEmagazine: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Quietly Donate $400,000 to New York's Hardest-Hit Hospitals https://t.co/pHTaDKka8j 41 seconds ago

Chochi3

Daisy Rose RT @enews: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/Knb6c37tqX 53 seconds ago

pprabhu81

Pradeep Prabhu RT @ELLEmagazine: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Quietly Donate $400,000 to New York's Hardest-Hit Hospitals https://t.co/p4VlqqET9N 13 minutes ago

namelessnisha

nisha RT @jxeker: britney spears: dm me and i will pay for your groceries, child’s diapers, whatever you need donatella versace: i’m giving €20… 16 minutes ago

tish34

ellen farella RT @Justlove3332: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $400k to NY hospitals. So cool. Thank you for your kindess and generosity. :) 18 minutes ago

SimplyyNikki

Nikki RT @koat7news: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate $400,000 to New York's hardest-hit hospitals https://t.co/K6g9VlPQxR 25 minutes ago

oUSA_JEDIo

Patriot D 🇺🇸🏁 RT @LVNancy: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $400,000 to #NewYork hospitals After Giving $1M to Food Banks. Delivering HOPE!… 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.