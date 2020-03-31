Nizamuddin likely to be India's biggest COVID-19 hub; US tally crosses 20,000

India is now slowly edging towards the 1,400 mark as more people test positive for COVID-19 across India.

Nizamuddin area may emerge as the biggest hub of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Kerala continue to lead the tally of COVID-19 cases in India.

The United Srares hit 20,000 new cases while Spain recorded over 9000 deaths on Monday alone.

Watch this video for all the latest updates.