These eco-friendly detergent pods only cost 14 cents per load

These eco-friendly detergent pods only cost 14 cents per load

These eco-friendly detergent pods only cost 14 cents per load

Chucking detergent pods into the washer may be easy, but it may not be the best for the environment.

But one brand is out to change how you see detergent pods, helping to make your laundry day more eco-friendly.

Dropps creates single use pods for laundry and household cleaning that are actually environmentally friendly.

Check out some of Dropps' products to upgrade your home cleaning methods.

Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pods in Clean Scent.

Sensitive Skin Laundry Detergent Pods in Fresh Scent.

Stain & Odor Laundry Detergent Pods in Lavender Eucalyptus.

Sensitive Skin Laundry Detergent Pods in Unscented.

Scent Booster with Fabric Softener Pods in Lavender Eucalyptus.

Scent Booster with Fabric Softener Pods in Clean Scent.

Laundry Oxi Booster Pods.

Household Oxi Booster Pods.

Dishwasher Detergent Pods in Lemon

