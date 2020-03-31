Global  

4-year-old gives dad a 'pretty good' haircut in quarantine

It's hard to get a haircut these days.

That's why a father of two, Cliff Nix, in Lee's Summit, Missouri, enlisted his 4-year-old daughter, Hallie, for a trim.

The adorable little girl used scissors and eventually progressed to electric clippers.

