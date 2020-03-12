031120 5-6:30

Placeroots.

We guys will see an c1 3 tom kelly is the recliner here tonight.

He later i family will be a real during march madness game.

Anyone want to lose some virus here in the city is going university says the goal is to return to regular classroom instruction on april 6th.

At a briefing earlier today..

Governor beshear said the number of confirmed cases in the state is holding at eight.... with four of the patients being treated in hospitals and four in home isolation.

Beshear says all eight are stable.

The governor announced today he is closing all state prisons to visitors and is urging jails to do the same.

He has also cancelled non- essential travel for state employees.

School districts have been told to develop plans to close schools on short notice.

The governor says all kentuckians should avoid crowds and large gatherings.

For that reason... he says he has canceled the annual prayer breakfast.

The governor is encouraging churches to cancel services this weekend.

Abc 36's alexus larson is in studio with one pastor's reaction.

Despite governor beshear's recommendation... there are churches choosing to keep their doors open.

One of them is first baptist church in winchester....it's holding its regular bible studies tonight... and services this weekend.

Pastor marvin king feels like the governor's recommendation came too soon.

He believes there are other places... with more people... more often... that should be encouraged to close before a church.... for example...schools.

King says his congregation is still doing what it can to keep everyone safe.

"typically we are a very huggy, touchy, feely kind of folk and so we don't do that.

We're relagating ourselves to the fist bump, the elbow touch."

Pastor king is encouraging his congregation to stay home if their sick.

He adds that if someone is concerned about being in in church with a group of people... they can watch services on facebook live.

Alexus larson, abc 36 news.

As we said... one new directive today from the governor.... suspending visitation at state prisons.

The governor also requested all jails in the state do the same.

The suspension is an effort to keep the virus from entering the population.

Justice and public safety cabinet commissioner mary noble says it was implementing a no- visitor policy was not an easy decision.

And that's a very hard decision to make because, for a confined person, seeing your family and friends on that weekly visit is very important, but there's another important fact - our confined people live their families and friends and they don't want them exposed to the virus either.

To help inmates maintain contact with friends and family... the state is allowing them a free phone call and up to two contacts through a controlled social media source.

While the governor is asking all kentuckians to avoid crowds and large gatherings... there will be a very large crowd soon at rupp arena in downtown lexington.

They're there for the start of the girls' sweet 16 tournament...the next game starting at 6:30.

Abc 36's christy bollinger is 'live' at the site with more on why people are taking the risk... to cheer on their team.

Most of the fans i spoke to say being here at rupp arena, cheering on their loved ones, classmates, and students... is more than worth the risk of getting the coronavirus.

The girls' sweet 16 tournament kicked off at noon today... and there's been several hundred people in and out of the doors here at the central bank center... with the last game tonight at 8.

Fans came from as far as pikeville..

Letcher county... bullitt county.

Elizabethtown.

They say it's important they're here to celebrate their teams accomplishments..

And making it this far... no matter the health threat.

A father of a player made the trip from e-town... to be here for his daughter.

"this is a once in a lifetime event because she's been playing ball since sixth grade and we've fell short each year so this is a once is a lifetime you gotta do what ya gotta do to be sure and support the kids and be here to support her so that social distance..

It is what it is."

At six..

I'll have more from teachers who say their district brought three bus loads full of students and staff..

Not counting those who drove themselves.

Live in downtown lexington, christy bollinger, abc 36 news, rowan county could be dealing with a possible coronavirus case.

Doctors at saint claire regional medical center say they decided to report it as a possible covid-19 case out of an overabundance of caution.

The hospital says the patient is being monitored by the state health department.

Coronavirus concerns are raining on lexington's st.

Patrick's day parade.

The st.

Patrick's parade and festival was scheduled to take place on saturday... but the city announced today it was cancelled.

The annual shamrock shuffle race has also been called off.

Louisville says it still plans to hold its st.

Patrick's day parade despite coronavirus concerns.

We have a link to the state's website with all the coronavirus information you need to know... plus the state's toll-free hotline on our website at w-t-v-q- dot-com.

The next week will be very unsettled with several storm systems moving through kentucky.

The first significant one will be c1 3 thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm predication center for eastern kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of canada.

This could spark off severe weather thursday night into early friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornados.

The second system arrives late saturday night into sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm monday and tuesday with showers likely monday evening.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s lexington police are investigating a c1 3 shooting involving a teenager.

They say officers found the 17-year- old shot tuesday night after answering a shots- fired called.

This was on chiles avenue near the cemetery around 10-30.

The teen was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries... according to police.

They say he told officers he was walking when he was shot... but didn't give any other details.

Animal control officers want to find the person who dumped a dead dog behind a business.

Lexington-fayette animal care and control released this video on their facebook page.

They say the dog was found dead in a crate tuesday morning near a dumpster behind business on pimlico parkway.

Today marks five years since a nicholasville police officer was killed in the line of duty.

This weekend... an event will be held in his honor.

Officer burke rhoads was killed in 20-15 in a crash on u-s 27 near the garrard-jessamine county line.

Rhoads was heading to a police training exercise at the time of the crash.

On saturday, the nicholasville police department is hosting a race in rhoads' honor.

It's called the burke 5-point-74-k.

Officer rhoads' badge number was 5-74.

The race begins at 9 a.m.

At east jessamine middle school.

We now join sports director bryan kennedy.

A week ago it seemed nearly laughable, but today it's a c1 3 reality...the n-c-a-a tournament...men's and women's...will be played without fans.

N-c-a-a president mark emmert announcing today based on the report from a covid-19 advisory panel for the n-c-a-a both tournaments will be played only with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

That means no fans in the arena.

At the end of his statement emmert did say the n-c-a-a will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

One tournament that has already started...the k-h-s- double girls sweet sixteen state tournament at rupp.

You heard christ bollinger talking about it earlier.

We will have highlights from the day's first two games...bullitt east versus elizabethtown and ryle versus letcher county central coming up at 6.

Due to the corona virus, one postseason basketball tournament has bit the dust.

The college basketball invitational has been canceled.

In the pecking order of postseason college basketball tournaments...the c-b-i falls third behind the n-c-a-a and the n-i-t.

Super tuesday 2.0...next, who pulled ahead after last night's democratic c1 3 2.0...next, who pulled ahead after last night's democratic primary contests in several states.

And...if you love chick-fil-a sauce...you'll soon be able to get it by the bottle....but only in once place...in the whole country.

Then, later, what famous pop star did scientists name this newly identified insect for?

### c1 3 states.... including key battleground state michigan.

The wins dealt a serious blow to rival bernie sanders campaign.... but the vermont senator says he is moving ahead... despite the losses.

Biden is riding a wave of voter confidence about his chances of beating president donald trump in november.

According to an associated press poll.... about 80% of voters in michigan and missouri believe biden could beat trump... while roughly 90% in mississippi feel that way.

Just days before the deadline... house lawmakers say they are close to an agreement that would extend three provisions in the foreign intelligence surveillance act... or fisa.

The three controversial provisions involve "roving wiretaps".... monitor people acting as "lone wolves" and accessing business records and email of suspects.

Sunday is when the three fisa powers are set to expire.

Firefighters in illinois are still working on a massive fire at a recycling plant that broke out overnight.

Several buildings collapsed in that fire... forcing the evacuation of neighborhoods nearby.

There's no word yet on possible injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Cleaning up the mess is usually the only thing to worry about when kids play in the mud.

That wasn't the case for one new york boy.

His mud-bath required a rescue squad.

Officials say the 12-year-old was walking with his father in what used to be a pond.

It was drained... giving the bottom of the pond a quicksand-like consistency.

Rescuers say everytime the boy squirmed or tried to get out... he sank in further.

Listen to how the firefighters got him out.... they poked holes in the mud to break the suction that was holding the boy.

Justin gave us a weather update in the newsroom earlier...he called tomorrow "the big day".

What severe weather we could see...in his forecast, next.

Procrastinators...y ou might get lucky this time.

Why the u-s treasury is considering pushing back the tax deadline.

Beat your chest...scream...bec ause king kong returns...but not a new movie...the 1933 king kong is coming back to theatres.

We'll tell you when you can see it.

### c1 3 very unsettled with several storm systems moving through kentucky.

The first c1 3 significant one will be thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm predication center for eastern kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of canada.

This could spark off severe weather thursday night into early friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornados.

The second system arrives late saturday night into sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm monday and tuesday with showers likely monday evening.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s now the frankfort toyota 'live' traffic report.

C1 3 we have a non- injury collision on rojay drive at nicholasville road.

It is blocking the left turn lane.

Where would you say is "central u-s- a".

I don't know...but that's where elon musk says he's going to build a new tesla factory.

What he'll build there.

Convicted rapist...harvey weinstein was sentenced today to prison time....and it's a lot more than his attorneys asked for.

Saving his bacon!

It took days to capture this anderson county fugitive.

### z3z3r5r5 z1z z1616fz r5y3r51y1y16 y16fyfy r5y3r51y1y16 y16fyfy c1 3 to their taxes.

The u-s treasury is considering pushing back the april 15th tax deadline as coronavirus continues to spread.

House democrats asked the i-r-s for an update on how the coronavirus outbreak could impact the agency.

According to the new york times... treasury secretary steven mnuchin says a delay has been discussed.

Dick's sporting goods is set to take hunting departments out of more than 440 stores across the country.

It continues a plant that started last year.

The company's chief executive has been an advocate for gun control measures since the 20-18 shooting at marjory stoneman douglas high in florida.

Elon musk says he has plans to build a new tesla factory in "central u-s-a"... but is still trying to pick a location.

The tesla c-e-o announced on twitter his plans for a factory that will build the tesla cybertruck.

The electric pickup is set to arrive in november... but musk has admitted that initial orders have exceeded expectations.

Fans of chick-fil-a will be happy to know its signature sauce may soon be easier to come by.... but only if you live in florida.

In april.... bottles of chick-fil-a sauce and polynesian sauce will be for sale in some florida stores.

A 16-ounce bottle costs 3-49.

All proceeds will go to chick-fil-a's scholarship fund for employees.

Chick-fil-a says it may one day roll the bottled sauces out nationally.

Taco bell is going grande when it comes to its shells.

Starting tomorrow... the fast food chain is updating its menu with a new addition... "the triple-lupa."

It's three mini chalupas combined into one product.

Each section has a different flavor.

You can choose between nacho cheese... cheesy chipotle or chipotle.

Taco bell says it made the triple-lupa so it's easy to tear apart.

It's available for only for a limited time.

Conspiracy theorist alex jones is facing charges for driving while intoxicated...the person who tipped police off...knows him!

...pretty well.

We've been talking a lot about the coronavirus this week...but there are even more flu cases in kentucky.

The best way to protect yourself...next.

And march madness takes on different meaning this year.

The n-c-a-a just announcing its decision to host a tournament without fans.

How march basketball will work this year...when we come back.

### c1 3 sexual assault.

Weinstein was convicted last month.

Both victims spoke at the sentencing today.

The former hollywood mogul faced a 29-year sentence.

A judge sentenced him to 23 years.

The 67-year-old weinstein also faces felony sex assault charges in los angeles.

More than 90 women have accused weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Conspiracy theorist alex jones is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after his wife called police.

The infowars founder was arrested in texas early tuesday morning after deputies were called to his home about a domestic dispute.

Jones was arrested after driving away from his home... according to authorities.

Lady gaga has received a lot of honors in her career... and now she can brag that she has a insect named after her.

Kai-kaia gaga... or k-gaga.... is a newly identified species of treehopper that populates most forests on earth.

It is native to the pacific coast of nicaragua.

The graduate student who discovered and named the new insect says k-gaga's crazy horns and seemingly wacky fashion sense led him to the name.

Lady gaga has yet to comment on her namesake.

Here's a blast from the past: the 19-33 "king kong," with fay wray as the "scream queen," is returning to theaters for the first time in more than 60 years.

It'll screen at more than 600 u-s cinemas this sunday, march 15th.

A lot of updates tonight on the coronavirus...as we prepare for the president to address it c1 3 later this evening.

What we know so far about how it will affect universities and march madness.

Putin for life?

Why you can expect the russian leader in office for more than another decade.

How you can help us save lives by donating blood.

...and this man's story we'll convince you of why you should want to.

### c1 3 on the coronavirus outbreak.

The world health organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases in the united states.

Today... the results of tests by u.s. government scientists show that the new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for up to three days.

On wallstreet... stocks closed sharply lower.... erasing more than 1,400 points from the dow industrials.

Here is the latest on the coronavirus in kentucky: the number of confirmed cases in the state is holding at eight.

Governor andy beshear announced today he is closing all state prisons to visitors and is urging jails to do the same.

He has also cancelled non- essential travel for state employees.

School districts have been told to develop plans to close schools on short notice.

The governor says all kentuckians should avoid crowds and large gatherings.

For that reason... he says he has canceled the annual prayer breakfast.

He's also encouraging churches to cancel services this weekend.

"i know that that's a big step.

I know that some won't agree with it, but i believe that it's our job to offer those protections that we have a lot of opportunities for virtual services."

So what do pastors think about the recommendation?

You'll hear from one in the next half- hour.

Classrooms at the university of kentucky will be empty...not because of spring break next week...but because of the coronavirus.

The school is going to online classes only from march 23rd through april 3rd for now...those dates could change based on what the virus does.

Students will be allowed back in dorms after spring break....and remember...the school is keeping tabs on where students are traveling during the break.

Ots image:right increase in flu cases flu .jpg as we track the latest in coronavirus cases, we're getting a flu update in fayette county.

Health officials say they've seen a jump of 78 cases from last week... bringing the total to 591 confirmed flu cases.

The lexington- fayette county healthy department says about 80- percent of the confirmed cases had not received a flu shot... they say it's still the best way to protect yourself against the flu.

The next week will be very unsettled with several storm systems moving through c1 3 kentucky.

The first significant one will be thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm predication center for eastern kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of canada.

This could spark off severe weather thursday night into early friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornados.

The second system arrives late saturday night into sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm monday and tuesday with showers likely monday evening.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s a woodford county inmate's death is under investigation.

41-year-old tommy c1 3 gene bowling was found unresponsive at the woodford county detention center on saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police and the woodford county coroner's office are investigating.

Fire crews are battling a wildfire in the red river gorge.

That fire has damaged about 60 acres and continues to burn in the auxier ridge area near tunnel ridge road.

Crews have been battling the fire... called the haystack fire... for more than two days.

Access to the area has been closed off.

Some sad news from the horse racing world.... 2002 kentucky derby and preakness champion war emblem has died.

Old friends thoroughbred retirement center in georgetown... where war emblem has lived since 20-15, says he was found dead early this morning.

The center says the cause of death is believe to be a fatal paddock accident, but exact details are unknown.

However, a full necropsy report is pending.

War emblem was 21.

We now join sports director bryan kennedy.

A week ago it seemed nearly laughable, but today it's a c1 3 reality...the n-c-a-a tournament...men's and women's...will be played without fans.

N-c-a-a president mark emmert announcing today based on the report from a covid-19 advisory panel for the n-c-a-a both tournaments will be played only with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

That means no fans in the arena.

At the end of his statement emmert did say the n-c-a-a will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

One tournament that has already started...the k-h-s- double girls sweet sixteen state tournament at rupp.

For now...it's going on as scheduled.

We will have highlights from the day's first two games...bullitt east versus elizabethtown and ryle versus letcher county central coming up at 6.

The godlen state warriors are teh first n-b-a organization to make a major move regarding the coronavirus.

The organization announcing their next two home games at the chase center will be played without fans.

Also all events at their home arean...the chase center...have been canceled or postponed.

The u-s supreme court hands the trump administration c1 3 another victory on its crackdown on those crossing the border... but only in certain states.

We'll explain.

Plus... why a new jersey business owner is in trouble for mixing her own brew of hand sanitizer.

And... a new hampshire couple... with an urn to return.

Where they say they found "grandma."

Russian president vladimir putin is at fifth third bank we're working hard to make banking a fifth third better.

With fifth third free checking.

Oh, ''wewe've got free checking too.

Just jump through this hoop.

Really?

There you go.

Nobody should have to jump through hoops for their money.

Wait!

Just a few more hoops.

Oh.

There we awe are.

Ok.

That's good.

Really?

That's why we have no monthly service fees, no balance requirements, and no hoops.

No hoops is way better.

This is banking, a fifth third better.

C1 3 the russian parliament has approved a sweeping constitutional reform that will allow putin to stay in power for another 12 years after his current term ends in 20-24.

Kremlin critics condemned the move and called for protests.

The 67-year-old former k-g-b officer has ruled russia for more than 20 years.

The supreme court is allowing the trump administration to continue enforcing a policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in mexico for u.s. court hearings... despite lower court rulings that the policy probably is illegal.

The justices' order overturns a lower court order that would have blocked the policy... at least for people arriving at the border crossings in arizona and california.

The owner of a 7- eleven in new jersey is charged after four children reportedly suffered severe burns from a "spray sanitizer" product the store was selling.

Authorities say the store owner created and sold a spray.

Police say she mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which wasn't meant for resale, with water and packaged the bottles in her store.

This comes after a run on hand sanitizer in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

A new hampshire couple says they have an urn to return.

The couple was on a sunrise walk on hampton beach... when they spotted the urn.

On the outside... the word "grandma" was engraved.

The couple called police... then turned to social media in hopes of tracking down the urn with its family.

We're expecting some severe weather ... you'll want to stay tuned for justin's forecast... next.

And this discovery is enough to bring a tear to your eye.

Find out who came across this odd- shaped star.

And... looks can be deceiving.... this isn't a lion... but people sure thought it was.

More on the scare this lion- look-a-like caused.

Z3z3r5r5 z0z z1616fz y3y30yr50y y y1616fyfy c1 3 kentucky.

The first significant one will be thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm predication center for eastern kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of canada.

This could spark off severe weather thursday night into early friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornados.

The second system arrives late saturday night into sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm monday and tuesday with showers likely monday evening.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s i grew up working at my family's supper clubs.

This is ws e at culver's today.

We source the finest cod and batter each filet by hand.

And always cook it to order.

That beautiful golden brown color and flaky on the inside.

The fish fry is a midwest tradition.

That beautiful golden brown color and flaky on the inside.

It's about coming together.

That beautiful golden brown color and flaky on the inside.

It's families, friends.

That beautiful golden brown color and flaky on the inside.

I love bringing this tradition to guests everywhere.

Mom and dad would be proud.

Welcome to delicious!

C1 3 but a lion?

Not only a few looks... but phone calls to police too.

People spotted this creature roaming through a neighborhood in spain recently.

At first glance... they thought it was a lion on the prowl.

But after authorities tracked down the animal -- it turned out to be something much less menacing.

A microchip found under its skin determined it is actually a large dog!

Police discovered the dog had been groomed to look like a lion... complete with a mane and bushy tail.

The dog's owner was found and it was returned.

No word if they were told to give their pet a different haircut.

Amateur astronomers discover a unique star that's never been seen before.

This teardrop- shaped star is about roughly 15-hundred light years away from earth.

The star is nearly twice the mass of our sun and is pulsating on one side -- giving it that teardrop shape.

Next...our top stories.

The n-c-a-a just announcing its decision to host a tournament without fans.

How march basketball will work this year... but coronavirus concerns are no concern for sweet 16 fans.

They're packing the seats at rupp arena.

We're live with more on that.

Stay with us.

Z3z3r5r5 z1z z1616fz r5y3r51y1y16 y16fyfy r5y3r51y1y16 y16fyfy c1 3 and i'm veronica jean seltzer.

Good afternoon and welcome in, i'm tom kenny... and, i'm veronica jean seltzer.

And we want to get right to the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.

Just coming down late this afternoon... the n- c-a-a announced both the ncaa men's and women's tournaments...will be played without fans.... only essential staff and limited family will be allowed in arenas during the games.

Sports director byran kennedy will have more on that coming up.

The university of kentucky also says it is going to online instruction for the two weeks following spring break.

The university says the goal is to return to regular classroom instruction on april 6th.

Meanwhile... governor beshear says the number of confirmed cases in the state is holding at eight.... with one of the patients now out of the hospital and in isolation at home in louisville.

The governor announced today he is closing all state prisons to visitors and is urging jails to do the same.

He has also cancelled non- essential travel for state employees.

School districts have been told to develop plans to close schools on short notice.

The governor says all kentuckians should avoid crowds and large gatherings.

For that reason... he says he has canceled the annual prayer breakfast.

The governor is encouraging churches to cancel services this weekend to protect against the virus.

Abc 36's alexus larson talked to a pastor who says that's not happening at his church.

"first baptist church in winchester is not going to cancel its services.

Instead, it's just going to take different precautionary steps to make sure the congregation is staying safe."

"typically we are a very huggy, touchy, feely kind of folk and so we don't do that.

We're relegating ourselves to the fist bump, the elbow touch."

Pastor marvin king is keeping the church open... because he doesn't believe there's a big enough threat to close.

In addition to avoiding contact... he's spaced out seating.

"the first and foremost concern we have is for the congregation."

Pastor king says he appreciates the governor's concern to keep everyone safe... but he believes the governor's recommendations came too soon.

"to be able to talk about churches without also talking about schools just seems to be a very limited perspective."

So far - pastor king hasn't seen a decrease in attendance.

He's keeping up with the virus news everyday... and says if the threat increases... he will consider closing the doors.

"we would consider but that would be a very extreme case.

We would really evaluate all circumstances before we made that decision."

"pastor king says if people are nervous about coming to church and being in a big crowd, they do have the option of watching on facebook live.

Reporting in winchester, alexus larson, abc 36 news."

As we said... one new directive today from the governor.... suspending visitation at state prisons.

The governor also requested all jails in the state do the same.

The suspension is an effort to keep the virus from entering the population.

Justice and public safety cabinet commissioner mary noble says it was implementing a no- visitor policy was not an easy decision.

And that's a very hard decision to make because, for a confined person, seeing your family and friends on that weekly visit is very important, but there's another important fact - our confined people live their families and friends and they don't want them exposed to the virus either.

To help inmates maintain contact with friends and family... the state is allowing them a free phone call and up to two contacts through a controlled social media source.

While the governor is asking all kentuckians to avoid crowds and large gatherings... there is a very large crowd at rupp arena in downtown lexington right now.

They're there for the start of the sweet 16 tournament....the next game starting at 6:30.

Abc 36's christy bollinger is live with more on why people are taking the risk... to cheer on their team.

Most of the fans i spoke to say being here at rupp arena, cheering on their loved ones, classmates, and students... more than worth the risk of the coronavirus.

Buzzer and with that sound... the girls' sweet 16 began... with an additional opponent....the coronavirus.

The threat of the disease has cancelled a lot... but not this tournament.

"i just feel like they're causing panic for nothing."

And though health officials are asking people to distance themselves socially...and avoid large crowds....fans say no way.

"this is a great accomplishment for our girls and we want to be here to support them.

We have three bus loads of students and all our administrators are here and that's what it's about it's about celebrating them."

Several hundred people came out to the tournament's first day..

People from pikeville... mount washington... letcher county..

Elizabethtown.

Fans i spoke to were not worried about catching the coronavirus... only worried about their team winning.

"as long as you're healthy and wash your hands and don't touch your face you're fine."

Fans say it would be heartbreaking if no one came out to support the girls because of fear of the illness.

"yeah if we didn't come out to support our girls it would be devestating i mean we haven't made it since when, 2004."

For one player's father...he says her finally making it to the tournament...is a can't miss life experience.

"she's been playing ball since sixth grade and we've fell short each year so this is a once is a lifetime you gotta do what ya gotta do to be sure and support the kids and be here to support her so that social distance..

It is what it is."

Rupp arena is taking the threat serious... hand sanitizer dispensers are set up as soon as you walk in.

Fans say this is nice... and makes them more conscious.

The tournament ends sunday.

Live in downtown lexington, christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

The n-c-a-a tournament...men's and women's...will be played without fans.

C1 3 and women's...will be played without fans.

N-c-a-a president mark emmert announcing today based on the report from a covid-19 advisory panel for the n-c-a-a both tournaments will be played only with only essential staff and limited family attendance.

That means no fans in the arena.

At the end of his statement emmert did say the n-c-a-a will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.

Rowan county could be dealing with a possible coronavirus case.

Doctors at saint claire regional c1 3 with a possible coronavirus case.

Doctors at saint claire regional medical center say they decided to report it as a possible covid-19 case out of an overabundance of caution.

The hospital says the patient is being monitored by the state health department.

Coronavirus concerns are raining on lexington's st.

Patrick's day parade.

The st.

Patrick's parade and festival was scheduled to take place on saturday... but the city announced today it was cancelled.

The annual shamrock shuffle race has also been called off.

Louisville says it still plans to hold its st.

Patrick's day parade despite coronavirus concerns.

The next week will be very unsettled with several storm systems moving through c1 3 kentucky.

The first significant one will be thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm predication center for eastern kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of canada.

This could spark off severe weather thursday night into early friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornados.

The second system arrives late saturday night into sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm monday and tuesday with showers likely monday evening.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s rain...thunderstorm s...even possible tornadoes.

You need to be weather aware tomorrow.

Justin's forecast will get you ready, next.

Ten minutes to save a life.

This man's story is all you need to see to convince you to donate blood.

Every 2 seconds this right here is the new papadia.

Which, if i'm not mistaken, is latin for "better than a sandwich."

Heh-even h.

Get a new papadia for six bucks.

Better ingredients.

Better pizza.

Better than a sandwich.

Papa john's.

I bet you've never seen a sandwich do yoga before.

Ommmmmmmmmmmmm.

I bet you've never seen a sandwich do yoga before.

Introducing the new papadias, for just six bucks.

I bet you've never seen a sandwich do yoga before.

Better ingredients.

Better pizza.

Better than a sandwich.

Papa john's.

C1 3 that's why we are partnering with the kentucky blood center for our annual solid blue blood drive thursday march 16th.

Abc 36's cody adams has the story of a family who knows the need for blood all too well.

1:44 pat 13-22 adrian 36-47 at first glance you wouldn't notice anything different about the hernandez family.

Adrian and patricia have three beautiful girls and home full of smiles and giggles.

But at one point in time none of that was a guarantee.

Patricia: he really hadnt been feeling well so hed been to the doctor but obviously at 28 they don't just say oh you have a bad heart.

Doctor visit after doctor visit finally led to answers.

Adrian had a genetic disease called hypertophic cardiomyopathy which causes the heart muscles to become abnormally thick making it hard to pump blood.

Patricia: heart transplant is the only option.

Adrian: i know if something didn't change i wouldn't be there for them anymore, it was really hard for me to go through that knowing that i might go to sleep and that'd be it.

At the age of 31 adrian recieved a heart transplant.

And with that heart came a simple bag of donated blood to make the heart work and give adrian a new chance at life.

Adrian: it was great somebody was there for me.

I dont know who they are but im thankful for them, they determined i needed it and they were there.

A new heart is obviously a big deal, but it's also that bag of blood that the hernandez family credits for their current life.

Patricia: there's somebody out there every day, multiples every day going through these types of conditions that need that.

Adrian: you can take ten minutes and save a life and that's what youre really doing you're saving a life.

In perryville, cody adams, abc 36 news justin is tracking potential severe weather for tomorrow.

What to expect in his forecast, next .

C1 3 then...later...the girls sweet 16 starts at rupp arena.

Threes everywhere.

Who is headed to the elite eight?

Find out later in sports.

Weather reopen this is big.

Double dozen big!

It's captain d's new double dozen shrimp.

Yeah, you heard that right.

Two dozen golden, crispy shrimp piled high on one plate!

Time to double down when the captain is callin'.

Captain d's.

C1 3 kentucky.

The first significant one will be thursday.

A marginal risk for severe weather has been issued by the storm predication center for eastern kentucky and a slight risk for severe weather for central kentucky as low pressure center drops south out of canada.

This could spark off severe weather thursday night into early friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, small hail, and isolated tornados.

The second system arrives late saturday night into sunday morning as another wave of energy moves through with more rain showers likely.

Temperatures get really warm monday and tuesday with showers likely monday evening.

Stay tuned!

Tonight: mostly cloudy skies, lows in the low 40s thursday: partly cloudy, showers and storm likely some may be severe, highs in the upper 60s low 70s friday: partly sunny, highs in the low 50s saturday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the upper 40s sunday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the morning, highs in the mid 50s monday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely in the evening, highs in the low 60s tuesday: partly cloudy skies, showers likely, highs in the upper 60s low 70s wednesday: partly sunny skies, highs in the mid 60s z3z3sfsf z0z z1j1j0z y3y30ysf0y y y1j1j0y0y c1 3 tournaments seem to be affected left and right.

The s-e-c tournament will proceed as planned.

The conference releasing a statement shortly after the n-c-a-a released theirs.

They did say though they will evaluate plans for the remainder of the tournament there are two games tonight...georgia and ole miss then vanderbilt and arkansas in the nightcap.

Cats don't play until friday which honestly...feels like an eternity away now and so much can change.

While people are getting sick...players are also trying to not fall victim to sickness on wednesday, the k-h-s-a-a girls sweet 16 tipping off at c1 3 rupp arena.

First game of the day...elizabethtown taking on bullitt east.

E-town's lexi taylor drives...stops...kno cks down the pull- up jumper.

She had a game-high 28.

Chargers trying to pull away...whitney hay with the transition three.

Nails it!

She led her team with 16.

Bullitt east up 8...just over 4 to go.

E-town needing a bucket.

Kyra freeman gets the pass...drives...spins and scores.

Panthers trail by 4..with about 3 to go.

Emma egan...drives puts up the floater...it falls.

Puts bullitt east up 55 to 49.

They'd never look back.

Bullitt east beats e-town...66 to 55.

Second game of the day...letcher county central and reigning state c1 3 champs ryle.

Big story of this game...the reigning tournament m-v-p and oregon signee maddie scherr out with an ankle injury suffered in the region tournament.

L-c-c taking advantage early.

Keira couch nails the corner three.

Kaylee banks misses...gets her own rebound...shot goes and one!

She led her team with 21.

Here come the lady raiders... abby holtman from deep.

Drains the three.

Holtman again...a foot or so to the right.

Got em!

She finished with 11.

Ryle wins this one...and they win it big...59 to 36 over letcher county central.

Sports banter, toss to break break 4 >>> tonight, breaking developments in the coronavirus emergency here in the u.s. president trump set to address the nation tonight.

The world health organization now declaring a global pandemic.

Saying, quote, "we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and the alarming levels of inaction around the world."

>>> here in the u.s., the death toll growing.

And the sobering words from dr. anthony fauci, saying the coronavirus is ten times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

Tonight, the national guard moving in to mark that first containment zone outside new york city.

And in boston, the number of cases tied to one conference growing.

>>> the emergency unfolding in washington state.

Relatives looking through the windows of nursing homes to see loved ones.

At least ten nursing homes with patients now testing positive.

Seattle closing schools for more