Walmart starts temperature checks in safety ramp-up

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
Walmart said on Tuesday it would start taking the temperature of employees as it addresses growing safety concerns among retail workers laboring through the coronavirus outbreak.

The move comes as rival Amazon is under fire for its treatment of workers during the crisis.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Walmart says it's ramping up its safety measures to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The world's largest retailer on Tuesday said it will start checking its employees’ temperatures when they report to work and will ask them basic health screening questions.

The move comes as demand for food and other essentials skyrocket amid fears that stockpiling could lead to shortages.

That's prompting major retailers like Walmart, Target and Kroger to enforce safety measures - such as reducing hours for cleaning and restocking.

Kroger - the largest U.S. supermarket chain with nearly 2800 stores, including Ralph's - is installing partitions at all cash registers.

The shields are designed to block virus-containing droplets - released by coughing, sneezing and speaking and that might otherwise hit cashiers, who interact with dozens of customers during their shifts.

The changes come as Amazon has faced criticism for its treatment of workers during the crisis.

Employees at Amazon-owned Whole Foods - urged co-workers across the nation to call out sick on Tuesday to protest what they say is a lack of adequate pay and protections amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Plus - this week, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, New York, walked off the job following reports of coronavirus cases among the facility's staff.




