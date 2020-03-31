Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu': Watch Her Break Down the Single Inside Her Rainbow Land Studio

Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu': Watch Her Break Down the Single Inside Her Rainbow Land Studio

Video Credit: Billboard How It Went Down - Duration: 05:48s - Published < > Embed
Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu': Watch Her Break Down the Single Inside Her Rainbow Land Studio

Miley Cyrus' 'Malibu': Watch Her Break Down the Single Inside Her Rainbow Land Studio

Go inside the studio with Miley Cyrus as she explains writing her new single "Malibu." Cyrus talks about what the beach means to her as a Nashville girl, her respect for her fans and Liam Hemsworth making fun of her driving.

"This will be my most inc

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HefferonJoe

Joe Hefferon more of this Miley, please... Miley Cyrus - Malibu (Live) https://t.co/WFi2VmHsQl 2 days ago

beawarenes

RENUNCIA PIÑERA Puddles Pity Party - Malibu - Miley Cyrus (cover) https://t.co/2Wpca9OgSP 3 days ago

joealexpitt

Alejandro (Joe) Miley Cyrus - Malibu (Official Video) https://t.co/cqCnlZNxaV 5 days ago

FranciscoBalza

Francisco Hoping for better days... Miley Cyrus - Malibu (Live) https://t.co/nP2NMIFVup via @YouTube 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.