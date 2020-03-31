COVID-19 spreading on U.S.S. Roosevelt 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:38s - Published COVID-19 spreading on U.S.S. Roosevelt The captain of the U.S.S. Roosevelt, homeported in San Diego, says coronavirus is spreading rapidly on the ship. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clara Guerrero RT @PaulSzoldra: Stunning: The captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has written a letter to Navy leaders telling them that COVID-19 is spr… 49 minutes ago Aron RT @covidperspectiv: The US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt is in a dire situation in Guam. The virus is spreading rapidly among its 4,… 53 minutes ago Bianna @FLOTUS I wonder how the kids of those Sailors trapped on the Theodore Roosevelt with COVID-19 spreading feel right… https://t.co/R3JzLFru32 2 hours ago