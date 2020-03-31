Philadelphia Orchestra Makes Changes Due To Financial Impact To COVID-19 22 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:16s - Published First musicians will be taking pay cuts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Orchestra Makes Changes Due To Financial Impact To COVID-19 SHE BOUGHT LUNCH FOR EMERGENCYROOM STAFF AND THANKED THEMFOR WORKING AROUND THE CLOCK.COVID-19 OUTBREAK ISIMPACTING THE FINANCES OF THEPHILADELPHIA ORCHESTRA.STARTING TOMORROW, APRIL 1ST,MUSICIANS WILL TAKE AVOLUNTARY 20 PER SEND SALARYREDUCTIONS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this