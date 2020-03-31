Global  

5 Things Women Couldn't Do 100 Years Ago

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 00:44s - Published




5 Things Women Couldn't Do 100 Years Ago Women's rights have come a long way.

Here are 5 things women couldn't do 100 years ago.

1.

Vote 2.

Obtain birth control 3.

Divorce 4.

Wear pants 5.

Join the military

