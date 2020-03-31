Global  

The "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered" Docuseries Explores Every Aspect Of The Atlanta Child Murders

The 'Atlanta's Missing and Murdered' Docuseries Explores Every Aspect Of The Atlanta Child Murders

The "Atlanta's Missing and Murdered" Docuseries Explores Every Aspect Of The Atlanta Child Murders

In the new HBO docuseries, "Atlanta's Missing and Mudered," co-executive producer Sam Pollard looks beyond Wayne Williams and at the other possible culprits that could have been behind the Atlanta killings of 1979-1981.

