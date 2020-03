Second JPD officer diagnosed with COVID-19

16 WAPT'S KEEGAN FOXX JOINS USLIVE FROM HER HOME AS WECONTINUE OUR EFFORTS TPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING....KEEGAN WHEN DID THE OFFICER FINDOUT SHETESTED POSITIVE?

MEGAN AND TROY -- CHIEF JAMESDAVIS SAY THE FEMALE OFFICERFOUND OUT YESTERDAYSHE TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19...SHE IS ASSIGNED TO PRECINCTONE..CHIEF DAVIS SAID THE OFFICER WASALREADYOUT ON SICK LEAVE A WEEK BEFORESHETESTED POSITIVE BECAUSE OF "FLULIKE"SYMPTOMS..DAVIS SAYS OTHER OFFICERS WHOWORKEDALONGSIDE HER HAVE BEEN SCREENEDFOSYMPTOMS AND THEIR RESULTS CAMEBACKNEGATIVE..THE OTHER OFFICERS ARE BACK ONTHE JOB AND PRECINCT ONE HASBEEN SANITIZED... THE FIRST JPD OFFICER TESTEDPOSITIVE FCOVID-19 LAST WEEK..DAVIS SAYS THAT OFFICER IS ATHOME RESTING..THE FIRST OFFICER WAS ASSIGNEDTO PRECINCTTWO..DAVIS SAYS JPD IS CONDUCTINGDAILCLEANING AND DISINFECTING OFWORKSTATIONS, VEHICLES ANDEQUIPMENT..OFFICERS HAVE ALSO BEEN ISSUEDGLOVES AND FACE MASKS THAT COVERTHEIR NOSES ANDMOUTHSBACK TO YOU IN THE STUDIO.DRIVE THROUGH TESTING HAS BEGUNAT TWO NEW COVID-19 TESTINGSITE