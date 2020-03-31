EMA response to COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Local EMA directors in Middle Georgia talk about the challenges of responding to a pandemic.

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm shelby coates.

Tucker sargent will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6... counties across middle georgia continue to declare a state of emergency ... as the covid-19 case numbers grow.

41nbc's peyton lewis has a closer look... at what local ema directors are doing... to help fight the spread of covid-19.

0:13-0:18 1:14-1:23 as the covid-19 pandemic grows, so do emergency responses in middle georgia with wilcox county confirming its first case of covid-19.

Wilcox county ema director, larry brown, says the new case may be a wake up call for county residents.

"maybe this will get their attention, you know?

That things will happen in wilcox county too."

Wilcox county declared a state of emergency on tuesday.

The county decided to enforce a curfew from 10 p-m until 5 a-m.

The emergency declaration discourages any gatherings of more than 10 people and standing closer than 6 feet together.

Brown says informing people is easy, but getting them to listen and abide by county regulations is a daunting task.

"you can lead a horse to water but you can't make them drink.

So you know, our sheriffs working close with me and our commissioners and our mayors and city counsil trying to get the word out to everybody, and that's all we can do.

I'm trying to do my job and do what gema has passed down to me and the health department, and you know all i can do is put it out there."

Other counties ema directors are taking to social media to help caution their citizens.

, the ema director for houston county, made a facebook post monday about seeing a lack of social distancing.

Stoner says he hopes the post encourages people to do their part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"and we want to limit that and get everything back to normal as fast as we can, and without the community stepping up and doing their part, that's never to stay informed about




