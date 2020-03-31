Roger Federer practices trick shots at home amid coronavirus putting Wimbledon in jeopardy now < > Embed Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:40s - Published Roger Federer practices trick shots at home amid coronavirus putting Wimbledon in jeopardy Roger Federer practices trick shots at home amid coronavirus putting Wimbledon in jeopardy . Brad Galli has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CNN Sport Roger Federer proves that he very much still has it as he practices trick shots in the snow while on lockdown in Sw… https://t.co/Nvjos6Scyf 2 hours ago India.com #tennis #CoronavirusOutbreak #COVID19 Tennis Legend @rogerfederer hit a series of tweeners and behind-the-back shot… https://t.co/hHEEpCnQV1 14 hours ago sportsnow4589 Roger Federer practices trick shots in the snow https://t.co/qPXcmYEBzt https://t.co/7pIQInwNYo 15 hours ago Standard Sport ❄️ Federer practices trick shots in the snow 👪 Family time for Ronaldo 🏏 Stokes continues Bring Sally Up challenge… https://t.co/h5mo8Mur0q 1 day ago Nicholas Norman WATCH: Roger Federer shares awesome trick-shot video as he practices social distancing at… https://t.co/Z65FR5ph55 1 day ago Distinct Athlete WATCH: Roger Federer shares awesome trick-shot video as he practices social distancing at home https://t.co/X4wo1xwP0J 1 day ago Sportsnaut Tennis legend @rogerfederer doing his part social distancing at home, and as a side bonus he's showing off his tric… https://t.co/sL6AonOLdC 1 day ago