Overlap between allergies and coronavirus

KEEP A GLOBAL PANDEMIC FROMSPREADING.

ANY HELP IN THISREGARD IS MUCH APPRECIATED."THE TIMING OF THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK HAS HIT US RIGHT AT THEPEAK OF ALLERGY SEASON.IT HAS A LOT OF US QUESTIONINGWHETHER THAT COUGH OR SHORTNESSOF BREATH IS COVID-19 OR JUSTPLAIN ALLERGIES.FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD SHARES WHATYOU CAN DO IF YOU’RE CONFUSEDABOUT YOUR SYMPTOMS.(:15 - :21)(:58 - 1:05)FIRST THINGS FIRST.

AVOID ANYONEYOU SEE COUGHING OR SNEEZING.THAT’S WHAT INFECTIOUS DISEADOCTOR DOUG BRUST IS DOING.EVEN WITH PATIENTS.HE TOLD ME ON VIDEO CHAT TODAYHE’S ASKING EVERYONEEVEN THOSEWITH BREATHING TROUBLE TOCALL-IN FIRSTA SAFETYMEASUREBUT STILL RISKY.So it makes it even tougher tosay whether or not they’rehaving asthma or they’re havingCOVID-19.A COMMON CONCERN SINCE ALLERGYSEASON IS HAPPENINGSIMULTANEOUSLY WITH THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.SO, WHEN DO YOU CALL THE DOCTOR?HE SAYS IF YOU THINK YOURALLERGIES ARE OUT OF CONTROL ORYOU HAVE SOMETHING MORE SERIOUSLIKE COVID-19.If you’re short of breath inthis time period, you shouldcall your doctor.

You justshould.

Just so you can beevaluated.IF IT’S HARD TO BREATHE, BUTDON’T HAVE FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS -FEVER, BODY ACHES, YOU MIGHT BEABLE TO RULE OUT COVID-19 WITHGUIDANCE FROM YOUR DOCTOR.AND IF YOU HAVE SEASONALALLERGIES TRIGGERED BY THINGSLIKE POLLEN, DUST, OR DANDER HESAYS DO WHAT WORKS FOR YOU.STANDUP1(OUTSIDE)all of that triggers my asthmaso I don’t stay outside too longand carry my rescue inhaler justin caseSTANDUP2(INSIDE)And I have an air purifier tomake sure I’m breathing freshair inside too.BUT DR. BRUST SAYS EVALUATINGPATIENTS GETS A LITTLE MURKYWHEN RESPIRATORY VIRUSES LIKCOVID-19 CAUSE ASTHMA IN PEOPLEWHO DON’T NORMALLY HAVE IT.Many people, their trigger togetting an asthma exacerbationis getting a viral infection.BRUST SAYS THAT DOESN’TNECESSARILY MEAN YOU HAVECOVID-19.

BUT AGAINCALL YOURDOCTOR.AND WHATEVER YOUR SYMPTOMS, HESAYS DON’T JUST SHOW UP AT YOURDOCTOR’S OFFICE.

PROTECTHEALTHCARE PROVIDERS JUST ASTHEY PROTECT YOUIf you do not stay home, orsocially distance yourself,we’re going to get infected.

Andif we get infected, the