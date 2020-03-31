Global  

MO National Guard Hospital Locations (3-31-20)

The missouri national guard is making preparations should things get much, much worse in the state.

On their facebook page they detail looking at mizzou arena and the hearnes center on the m-u campus in columbia as possible locations to set up an emergency hospital should they be needed.

A couple large cities like new york city and chicago, have already set up emergency medical tents to help cushion the surge of patients coming in to their hospitals.

Governor parson activated the guard for duty-- if needed-- last




