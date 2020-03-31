Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

What's the Origin of April Fools' Day?

The April 1 tradition of pranks has been observed for several centuries across a variety of cultures.

However, the official origins of April Fools’ Day is unknown.

The most popular theory is that the day was caused by the switch from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar in the 16th century.

The original calendar saw the New Year beginning on March 25, with celebrations occurring on the first day of April.

The switch moved the New Year to January 1, but many still thought April 1 was the proper day to celebrate, hence they were “April fools.” Another theory says the day is related to the arrival of Spring, when nature “fools” people with irregular weather.

Historians have also linked April Fools' Day to an ancient Roman festival known as Hilaria, which was celebrated by people dressing up in disguises.

Whatever its origin may be, April Fools’ Day has evolved to have its own lore and rules.

Superstition says that playing pranks past noon or not responding to pranks with good humor will attract bad luck.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.