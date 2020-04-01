Four killed in Bronx apartment fire

Global  

Four people have died after a fire broke out on the top floor of a six-story apartment building in the Bronx, New York on Tuesday (March 31).

Footage filmed around 7:30 p.m.

Shows flames raging through the windows and firefighters tackling the blaze.




