Choristers self-isolating together sing for their street every evening Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published 1 week ago Choristers self-isolating together sing for their street every evening A group of choristers self isolating together are attempting to lift spirits - by singing for their street every evening.The young quartet - who all live together - stand in their front garden and perform for residents to brighten the mood.Emily Risdon, 20, Adam Fyfe, 22, Horatio Carr-Jones, 25, and David Bevan, 25, are all trained vocalists.The housemates live in picturesque Vicar's Close in Wells, Somerset and are all involved with the choir in the city's famous cathedral.The group even make up four different parts of a choir by chance - soprano, alto, tenor and bass.Student Emily said: "It gives people an emotional release - music is unique in that sense."It's been really wonderful. We just decided to spread some joy and have a sing-song."The whole community has been supporting each other."We all live together so had the opportunity to uphold a cathedral tradition that has been going for hundreds of years: having music on a daily basis."We've got a pretty good stock of songs between us."David has a master's in composition so he has arranged some pieces for us."A video of the group singing has been posted on social media and has since gone viral - reaching more than 300,000 views.Emily added: "The online reaction has been insane. We woke up the next morning and my sister had messaged me. None of us expected it."Hundreds of people have also commented on the video - with some revealing it had even brought them to tears.All three men are scholars of the cathedral's Vicar's Choral.Emily sings in the Schola Cantorum - or ladies' choir. 0

