Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus testing clinic opens at Bondi Beach

Coronavirus testing clinic opens at Bondi Beach

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus testing clinic opens at Bondi Beach

Coronavirus testing clinic opens at Bondi Beach

Australian authorities opened a pop-up coronavirus testing clinic at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Wednesday (April 1) after several clusters were discovered in the area.

Libby Hogan reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus testing clinic opens at Bondi Beach

It's usually packed with surfers and beachgoers - but Australia's most famous beach, Sydney's Bondi Beach opened a pop-up clinic testing for the coronavirus on Wednesday (April 1).

The clinic is for those wanting tests, set up by Sydney's St.

Vincent's Hospital.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LOCAL RESIDENT, ANNA, SAYING: "I just wanted to be really sure that I wouldn't infect anybody else.

I've had very minor symptoms that feel a bit like I might get the flu.

They are so minor, I wouldn't, I can function anyway but it's persisted so I thought better to be sure than sorry." Aussies weren't taking the virus seriously in late March and thousands still gathered on the beach defying social distancing orders.

The beach was then closed by authorities.

Spokesperson for St Vincent's Hospital, David Faktor, said health authorities had discovered Bondi was a hotspot for the virus, particularly within the backpacker community.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) SPOKESPERSON FOR SAINT VINCENT'S HOSPITAL, DAVID FAKTOR, SAYING: "We've identified in conjunction with New South Wales Health, a hotspot within the Bondi community, particularly the backpacker community and we've rapidly set up this pop-up clinic, to respond to a need, to increased testing where appropriate, where people meet the criteria." The federal government has planned for up to 100 pop-up clinics across the country to ramp up testing in transmission hot spots.

Australia has reported around 4,700 cases of the virus nationally.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

eddannz

Tapir Wahyudi RT @Reuters: Australian authorities opened a pop-up coronavirus testing clinic at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, as the country’s central bank warne… 3 hours ago

_stopwhispering

caleidoscope eye RT @StandWithUs: Working together! #Israel's Health Ministry has opened a mobile clinic to test for #coronavirus in the Arab village of Ara… 4 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters Australian authorities opened a pop-up coronavirus testing clinic at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, as the country’s central… https://t.co/Y2m7yDEPDh 4 hours ago

FoleyMaru

Eugenie Foley-Maru Pop-up testing clinic opens in backpacker COVID-19 hotspot Bondi https://t.co/Ob0ZMAlKTf 5 hours ago

SaltMatthew

Mätthew Sält #Isreali mobile #coronavirus testing clinic opens for #Arab village of Arara https://t.co/VYrrnBypk3 via @timesofisrael 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.