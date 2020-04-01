Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harmless April Fools' Pranks to Pull Off During Coronavirus Quarantine!

Harmless April Fools' Pranks to Pull Off During Coronavirus Quarantine!

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Harmless April Fools' Pranks to Pull Off During Coronavirus Quarantine!

Harmless April Fools' Pranks to Pull Off During Coronavirus Quarantine!

The Coronavirus pandemic has delayed, pushed back or canceled several things in our daily lives!

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GalacticJonah

𝕻𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖋𝖙 𝕭𝖊𝖆𝖗 🏳️‍🌈 It's April Fools' Day. Please consider the general mental state that a lot of people are in atm before you pull any… https://t.co/Cz8gUlraYJ 32 seconds ago

TydvsOfficial

Ken April fools fuckin sucks, it's just annoying as fuck. Can we just go back to harmless pranks and silly gotchas? Fuc… https://t.co/b79bHPbKLs 31 minutes ago

bcskeme

Bella 🦊💕🇸🇬 There are many types of pranks that you can do on April fools day, most of them are just funny and harmless But, t… https://t.co/mozAoYyMzG 40 minutes ago

MarkBilly

MLB @morgymorgx April Fools should be harmless jokes/pranks, not something life changing. I never understood the pregnancy "jokes". 43 minutes ago

BugCube

Bug Cube RT @PrincessTekki: Dragalia Lost already won april fools day with the dog event. I love pranks that are silly, but harmless and fun for eve… 1 hour ago

SorokinOlha

Olha Sorokin April Fools' Day or April Fool's Day is not a public holiday in any country except Odessa in Ukraine, where the fi… https://t.co/E6O7R6Wb56 1 hour ago

PrincessTekki

💖Tekki the fairy💖 Dragalia Lost already won april fools day with the dog event. I love pranks that are silly, but harmless and fun for everyone. 1 hour ago

Happy_Spaceman

TheHappySpaceman - New Video Today! @amandawinnlee That wasn't what I was saying at all... If people have harmless pranks that they want to pull that w… https://t.co/vF6ingm6bv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.