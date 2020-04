Health Officials Re-Evaluating Whether Americans Should Be Wearing Face Masks In Public now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:48s - Published Health Officials Re-Evaluating Whether Americans Should Be Wearing Face Masks In Public The Trump Administration says April will be an especially rough month for coronavirus cases across the United States. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Health Officials Re-Evaluating Whether Americans Should Be Wearing Face Masks In Public ABLE TO DOUBLE THEIR SUPPLY,OF N95 MASKS.WELL, TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONSAYS APRIL WILL BE AESPECIALLY ROUGH MONTH FORCORONAVIRUS CASES.IS THERE DEBATE OVER WHETHERPEOPLE SHOULD START WEARINGMASKS.SLOW VOK USE, AUSTRALIA, CZECHREPUBLIC, REQUIRE EVERYONE TOWEAR MASKS IN PUBLIC.SLOVOKIA NEW LAWMAKERS WOREMASK AS THEY WERE SWORN IN.U.S. OFFICIALS ARE CONSIDERINGMASKS OUTSIDE OF THE HEALTHCARE SETTING BUT THEY DO NOTWANT TO IMPACT SUPPLIES FORHOSPITALS.YOU KNOW, YOU CAN USE ASCARF.A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE SCARVES.YOU CAN USE A SCARF.SCARF WOULD BE VERY GOOD.MY FEELING IS IF PEOPLE WANTTO DO IT THERE IS CERTAINLY INHARM TO IT.AS WHITE HOUSE, CDC DISCUSSTHE ISSUE WORLD HEALTH





