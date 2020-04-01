Elton John's Living Room Concert raises $8M for COVID-19 relief efforts now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:58s - Published Elton John's Living Room Concert raises $8M for COVID-19 relief efforts Sir Elton John's Living Room Convert For America has raised $8 million to go towards relief efforts in the fight against coronavirus. 0

