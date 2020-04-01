SKULL movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the year 1944, an artifact is used in a military experiment.

The artifact is the Mask of Anhangá, the executioner of Tahawantinsupay, a Pre-Columbian God.

The experience fails.

Nowadays, the Mask arrives at Sao Paulo.

The Mask possesses a body and starts to commit visceral sacrifices on vengeance for the incarnation of its God, initiating a blood bath.

The policewoman Beatriz Obdias is in charge of the crimes, challenging her beliefs.

A true mystical slasher film in the city of Sao Paulo.