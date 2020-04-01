UK mum pranks kids into believing school is BACK and weekends are CANCELLED in hilarious April Fool's joke

In this hilarious video, a cheeky mum told her two sons that they would have to go back to school... even on the weekends!

Thirteen-year-old Jack wasn't having any of it but 10-year-old Lewis was left furious by the news.

Their mum Stephanie Watson told Newsflare: "Tried to wake my children this morning.

After they ignored me I decided to prank them.

"I sent a picture of Boris Johnson with a caption saying school was to reopen and weekend school was in force for the next few weekends to their WhatsApp chat.

"They soon saw the funny side and we are all friends again.

They even told me it was a good prank and didn't think I could fool them.

Go Mums." The clip was recorded in their Kent home on April Fool's Day (April 1).

All UK schools have been closed to most children since March 20, in a bid to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.