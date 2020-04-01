Global  

Kristen Bell Breaks Down Her Career, from 'Gossip Girl' to 'Frozen'

Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 17:18s - Published
Kristen Bell takes us through her legendary career, including her roles in ‘Polish Wedding,’ ’Spartan,’ ‘Veronica Mars,’ ‘Gossip Girl,’ ‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘Bad Moms,’ ’The Good Place,’ ‘Encore!’ and latest venture, her and husband Dax Shepard’s company Hello Bello, an affordable, premium baby product line.

