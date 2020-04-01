How to Get Coronavirus
Stimulus Checks ASAP The IRS has released more information
on how to receive stimulus checks from
the government as quickly as possible.
The fastest way to receive the payment
is to have filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019
with the proper bank information.
This will allow the government
to send you the money
via direct deposit.
The IRS has said eligibility will also
be based on the latest tax return
filed for either 2019 or 2018.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he hopes
to have the money on its way to Americans within
three weeks of the passage of the relief law.