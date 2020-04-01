How to Get Coronavirus Stimulus Checks ASAP The IRS has released more information on how to receive stimulus checks from the government as quickly as possible.

The fastest way to receive the payment is to have filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019 with the proper bank information.

This will allow the government to send you the money via direct deposit.

The IRS has said eligibility will also be based on the latest tax return filed for either 2019 or 2018.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he hopes to have the money on its way to Americans within three weeks of the passage of the relief law.