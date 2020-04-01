Global  

2nd Resident Dies of COVID-19 at California Nursing Home; All Residents Assumed Infected

A total of 51 residents and six staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Yucaipa nursing home, and a second resident has died, health officials said Tuesday.

