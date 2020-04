Stay-at-home order issued in Jackson now < > Embed Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 31:11s - Published Stay-at-home order issued in Jackson 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Stay-at-home order issued in Jackson THANK YOU FOR JOINING US FTHIS VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENTAS WE CONTINUE TO DEAL WITH THECITY OF JACKSON’S RESPONSE TOTHIS GLOBAL PANDEMIC.OF COVID-19 I WILL INFORM YOUBEFORE I SPEAK TO THIS ORDERTHAT IS GOING INTO EFFECT.WHICH WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT12:00 12:00 P.M. I MEA A.M. ONFRIDAY MORNING.WHALE MIDNIGHT FRIDAY MORNING ISWHEN THIS ORDER WILL GO INTOEFFECT AND IT IS INTENDEDGIVE PEOPLE AN OPPORTUNITY TOMAKE NECESSARY ADJUSTMENTS.IN ORDER TO ABIDE BY THIS ORDER.I WILL SAY BEFORE WE BEGIN.THAT THIS IS GOING TO BE THIS ISA VERY THOROUGH ORDER.ANYTIME WE HAVE TO IMPLEMENT AMEASURE OF THIS MAGNITUDE.IT REQUIRES THAT WE BE ASSPECIFIC AS WE CAN BE AND SOTHIS IS AN 11-PAGE DOCUMENT.AND WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TADDRESS EVERY POSSIBLE SCENARIOTHAT CAN BE THOUGHT OF AND HOWIT APPLIES TO THIS ORDER, BUTYOU CAN EXPECT THAT.WE WILL BE DOING A WHAT YOU NEEDTO KNOW VIDEO THAT WIL BERELEASED.SO THAT CITIZENS.BUSINESSES AND AFFECTEDINDIVIDUALS CAN APPROPRIATELYRESPOND AND ABIDE BY THIS ORDER.TODAY WE ARE ANNOUNCING THAT IHAVE SIGNED A PROCLAMATION OFEXECUTIVE ORDER REQUIRINGINDIVIDUALS TO STAY AT HOME ANDPRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCINGREQUIREMENTS.BORROWING NON-ESSENTIALBUSINESSES AND LIMITING CERTAINOTHER ACTIVITIES IN THE CITY OFJACKSON.WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW?DISORDER, WISCONSIN PLAT INORDER TO COMBAT THE SPREAD OFCOVID-19 IN THE CITY OF JACKSON.AND IT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 3RD XXXX DIRECTING ALL RESIDENTS TOSTAY AT HOME AND LIVE IT ANDLIMIT OUTSIDE OF THEIR HOMES.BEYOND ESSENTIAL NEEDS YOU CAN.TO THE GROCERY STORE ORCONVENIENCE STORE.YOU CAN GO TO THE PHARMACY ANDPICK UP MEDICATION AND OTHERHELP.ARE NECESSITIES YOU CAN GO TO ARESTAURANT FOR TAKE-OUT.DELIVERY OR DRIVE THROUGH KNOWIN THAT IN HOUSE DINING.YOU CAN CARE FOR OR SUPPORT AFRIEND OR FAMILY MEMBER ONLY ASPROVIDED IN THIS ORDER.YOU CAN TAKE A WALK.YOU CAN RIDE YOUR BIKE.BE IN NATURE FOR EXERCISE.THIS IS TO PROVIDE BOTHEMOTIONAL AND PHYSICALWELL-BEING.YOU MUST KEEP AT LEAST SIX FEETDISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND OTHERSAND OBSERVE ALL SPECIFIC SOCIALDISTANCING REQUIRES REQUIREMENTSAS SET FORTH IN THIS ORDER.YOU CAN HELP SOMEONE TO GET TONECESSARY SUPPLIES.YOU CAN LEAVE YOUR HOME ONLY FORESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES ESSENTIALGOVERNMENT FUNCTION OR TOPARTICIPATE IN A CENTRALBUSINESS AND OPERATIONS PROVIDEDTHAT THE SOCIAL DISTANCINGREQUIREMENTS AS SET FORTH INTHIS ORDER ARE OBSERVED.YOU SHALL NOT.GO TO WORK AND LESS YOU AREPROVIDING ESSENTIAL SERVICE ASDEFINED BY THIS ORDER.VISIT FRIENDS AND FAMILY IFTHERE IS NO URGENT NEED.MAINTAIN AT LEAST SIX FEET OFDISTANCE FROM OTHERS WHEN YOU GOOUT.NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES ANDOPERATIONS MUST CEAS ALLBUSINESSES IN OPERATIONS IN THECITY EXCEPT ESSENTIAL BUSINESSESAND OPERATIONS AS DEFINED INTHIS ORDER.ARE REQUIRE TO CEASE ALLACTIVITIES EXCEPT FOR MINIMALBASIC OPERATIONS AS DEFINED BYTHIS ORDER SUC AS HANDLINGPAYROLL AND SECURITY CHECKS.ALL THE ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES ANDOPERATIONS MAY REMAIN OPESSENTIAL BUSINESSES INOPERATIONS MUST COMPLY WITH TSPECIFIC WITH THE SPECIFICSOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTSPROVIDED IN THIS ORDER.THE JACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENTAND OTHER LOCAL AGENCIES WILLMONITOR THE ACTIVITY OFESSENTIAL BUSINESSES ANDOPERATIONS, INCLUDING RELIGIOUSAND SPIRITUAL GATHERINGS.IF LARGE GATHERINGS ARE OBSERVEDAND REPORTED.HER RESTRICTIONS WILL BE ISSUED.ALL PLACES OF PUBLIC AMUSEMEWHETHER INDOORS OR OUTDOORSINCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TOLOOT LOCATIONS WHERE AMUSEMENTRIDES POOL HALLS ADULTENTERTAINMENT VENUES ZOOSCHILDREN PLAY CENTERS.THEATERS CONCERTS AND MUSICHALLS AND OTHER SIMILARBUSINESSES SHALL BE CLOSED.ALL PERSONAL CARE AND GROOMINGBUSINESSES INCLUDING BUT NOTLIMITED TO BARBERSHOPS.BEAUTY SALON NAIL SALONS SPASMASSAGE PARLORS TATTOO PARLORSAND OTHER SIMILAR BUSINESSESSHALL BE CLOSED.OH RETAIL STORES EXCEPT FORTHOSE PROVIDED IN SECTION 12 BTHIS ORDER SHALL BE CLOSED.ALL BARS NIGHTCLUBS LOUNGESTAVERNS AND PRIVATE CLUBS SHALLBE CLOSED.EXCEPT TO THE EXTENT THAT SUCHESTABLISHMENT MAY ONLY PROVIDETAKE OUT.PICK UP DELIVERY OR DYINGTHROUGH SERVICE.OUR FOOD AS ALLOWED BY LAW?ALMOST EXCEPT FOR STORES INMOLES THAT HAVE A DIRECT OUTDOORENTRANCE AND EXIT THAT PROVIDEESSENTIAL SERVICE.AND PRODUCTS AS AS PROVIDED BYTHE CYB SECURITY ANDINFRASTRUCTURE SECURITY AGENCYGUIDELINES SHALL BE CLOS INHOUSE RESTAURANT DINING ONCEAGAIN, IT IS PROHIBITED.ONLY ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ANDESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES AS DEFINEDBY THIS ORDER.ARE PERMITTE PEOPLE RIDING ONPUBLIC TRANSIT MUST COMPLY WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS.TO THE GREATEST EXTENT POSSIBLETHE ORDER ALLOWS TRAVEL IN ANDOUT OF THE CITY TO MAINTAINESSENTIAL BUSINESS ANDOPERATIONS.EXAMPLES OF ESSENTIAL WORKERFUNCTIONS HEALTHCARE WORKERS ANDCAREGIVE WORKERS SUPPORTINGGROCER ELECTRICITY AND UTILITYINDUST EMPLOYEES PUBLIC SAFETYEMPLOYEES HUMAN SERVICEPROVIDER IN GENERAL THE ORDERFOLLOW THOSE GUIDELINES FROM THEFEDERAL CYBER INFRASTRUCTURESECURITY AGENCY.ABOUT WHAT INFRASTRUCTURE ANDBUSINESSES ARE CRITICAL ORESSENTIAL DURING THE COVID-19OUTBREAK.THE CITY IS WORKING THROUGH THEJACKSON POLICE DEPARTMENT TOSUPPORT THE ORDER.CITIZENS ARE ENCOURAGED TOREPORT VIOLATIONS.WE ARE ALSO WORKING INCONJUNCTION WITH THE HINDSCOUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.LET ME BE CLEAR.DISORDER IT’S NOT CREATED INORDER TO CREATE OR TO INVOKEMARTIAL LAW.INSTEAD THIS ORDER ISCONTEMPLATED IN ORDER TO ASSURETHAT WE ARE DOING ALL REASONABLEMEASURES.ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OURCITIZENS AND THOSE THAT JOIN ORVISIT OUR OUR CITY FORHEALTHCARE NEEDS.THIS IS NOT ORDER THAT WE INTENDTO.EXECUTE BY TRYING TO INCARCERATEPEOPLE.WE KNOW THAT WE DON’T HAVE THEABILITY TO BE ON EVERY CORNER.EVERY STREET AND SO WE ARECALLING ON THE PERSONALRESPONSIBILITY OF CITIZENS.ACT IN THEIR OWN WELFA AND INTHE WELFARE OF OTHERS THEIRNEIGHBOR THEIR FRIENDS THEIRFAMILY MEMBERS AND FULFILL THESEREQUIREMEN IT IS IMPORTANTTHAT WE BE TOGETHER.WHILE WE ARE AT A WHILE WE AREAPART.MY PRINCIPAL OBJECTIVE AS MAYORAT THIS TIME.IS TO PROVIDE BRUTAL HONESTY?TO OUR CITIZENS AND GIVE THEMTHE INFORMATION THAT THEY NEEDTO KNOW.WE DEAL WITH THIS OUTBREAK.AT THE SAME TIME PROVIDE ARATIONAL BASIS FOR HOPE WE KNOW.THAT THERE STILL ARE VERY FEWPEOPLE THAT ARE INFECTED WITHTHE VIRUS.WE KNOW THAT IT IS HIGHLYCONTAGIOUS.AND IF WE DO NOT EXECUTE DUEDILIGENCE AND APPROPRIATEPRECAUTIONS.THEN WE CAN SEE THE SPREAD OFTHIS VIRUS AND OTHERS BECOMINGHARMED UNNECESSARILY.SO THI ORDER WAS CONTEMPLATEDONLY UNDER?THE STRICTEST AND THE GREATESTOF NECESSITIES AND SO WE KNOTHAT THERE HAVE BEEN A SMALLMINORITY.WHO HAVE NOT ABIDED BY THE PRIORORDERS?AND THAT LEAVES US ALL IN DANGERAND THAT THREATENS THE SAFETY OFUS ALL.SO THAT IS WHY WE HAVE EXECUTEDTHESE ORDERS.I’D LIKE TO TAKE THE OPPORTUNITYTO THANK A FEW PEOPLE.I LIKE TO THANK THE FIRSTRESPONDERS.WHO IN THE MIDST OF THISPANDEMIC HAVE BEEN THE ONES WHOARE CARING FOR PEOPLE WHO HAVEPLACED THEMSELVES AT DANGER ANDTHREAT IN ORDER TO ASSURE THATPEOPLE HAVE THE CRITICAL HEALTHAND SAFETY CONCERNS THEIR HEALTHAND SAFETY CONCERNS MEANT I’DLIKE T THANK THE CAREGIVERS THEHEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS.THAT HAVE BE WORKINGDILIGENTLY HAVE BEEN WORKINGAROUND THE CLOCK.IN ORDER TO PROVIDE THENECESSARY CARE TO INDIVIDUALSAFFECTED BY THIS DISEASE ANDPEOPLE WITH OTHER UNDERLYINGHEALTH CONCERNS.I’D LIKE TO THANK THE COUNCIL.STANDING WITH US AS WE INSTITUTETHIS ORDER.AND ENSURE THAT WE DO ALL THATWE CAN IN OUR POWER.TO MAKE CERTAIN THAT WE ARELEAVING JACKS RESIDENTS IN THESAFEST CONDITION THAT WEPOSSIBLY CAN.AND S THIS IS ALL BEENCONTEMPLATED.AND WE DO NOT RUSH TO DO THIS.BUT FOR THE NECESSITY OF MAKINGSURE THAT WE ASSURE THE PUBLICHEALTH OF OUR CITIZENS.WE WILL TAKE A FEW QUESTIONS.BUT I WILL REITERATE AS I DID ATTHE BEGINNING OF MY REMARKS.I KNOW THAT WE WILL NOT BE ABLETO COVER EVERY POSSIBILITY INEVERY CATEGORY OF WORK THAT THISORDER CONTEMPLATES.OR THE VARIOUS THINGS THATPEOPLE THE QUESTION IS THAT WEMAY HAVE WE WILL TRY T ANSWERAS MANY QUESTIONS AS WE CAN BUTYOU SHOULD EXPECT THAT.WE WILL HAVE A NEED TO KNOW WHATYOU NEED TO KNOW VIDEO THAT WILLBE PUBLISHED TO THE CITIZENS SOpTHAT PEOPLE CAN CAN ABIDE BYTHIS ORDER IF YOU HAVE ANYQUESTIONS, I WILL TAKE THEM ATTHIS TIME.I SAW I SAW THE QUESTION FROMWAPT IN THE BACK FIRST.YOU GOT TO SPEAK UP FOR ME.IF THEY THEY IT DOES NOT BARTRAVEL, RIGHT IT PRESCRIBES WHATTHE ESSENTIAL WORK IS IN THECITY OF JACKSON IF YOU WORK INANOTHER RESIDENT, I MEAN INANOTHER MUNICIPALITY THEN THISTHIS THIS DOES NOT BAR ESSENTIALTRAVEL.AND SO IF YOU HAVE TO GET TO ANDFROM WORK, THIS DOES NOT STOPYOU FROM BEING ABLE TO DO THAT.WE THIS I NOT INTENDED TO BEINCARCERATION IN YOUR HOME.THIS IS A SAFETY PROVISION.THIS IS MAKING CERTAIN WESTREAMLINE THE PROCESS SO THATPEOPLE KNOW WHAT IS AND WHAT ISNO PERMITTED AND AND QUITEOBVIOUSLY WHE WE SEE LARGEGATHERINGS THAT ARE NOTPRESCRIBED BY THIS ORDER ORPREVIOUS ORDERS SUCH AS THATLIMITING GATHERINGS TO LESS THAN10 PEOPLE.THEN WE KNOW THAT YOU ARE INVIOLATION AND THIS ENABLES LAWENFORCEMENT IN THOSE WHO ARETASKED WITH HELPING US FULFILLTHESE REQUIREMENTS TO BETTERKNOW WHO IS IN VIOLATION.ONE MOMENT.FOR THE VERY REASON THAT IT’S ANESSENTIAL SERVICE.YOU DON’T WANT TO SET YOU DON’TWANT TO SHUT DOWN THE ONLY MODEOF TRANSPORTATION THAT PEOPLEMAY HAVE TO GET TO THE GROCERYSTORE TO GET TO THEIR HEALTHCARENEEDS.AND SO WE HAVE CREATEDRESTRICTIONS ON JAY TRAN.THERE IS NO FRONT ENTRY ONTO THEJ TRAIN BUS.YOU CAN ONLY ENTER FROM THE REARAND THE BUS DRIVERS.THERE IS A BARRIER BETWEEN THEBUS DRIVERS AND THOSE RIDINGTHEY ARE ALSO UNDER A REDUCEDRIDERSHIP REQUIREMENT.SO IT ADHERES TO THE 10-PERSONREQUIREMENT, BUT THAT PUBLICTRANSPORTATION IS ESSENTIALBECAUSE THOSE INDIVIDUALS WHOARE WITHOUT A VEHICLE ARE INNEED OF GETTING TO THE SAMEESSENTIAL THINGS THAT WE ALL AREIN NEED OF GETTING TO I WILLCOME TO YOU.I’M GOING TO COME HERE I SAWTHIS HAND AND THE I’LL COMETHERE.YES, THIS ORDER CONTEMPLATED.THAT IS WELL.IT’S SPOKE ABOUT MALLS THAT HAVEAN ENTRY POINT THAT IF THEY AREPROVIDING THOSE ESSENTIALSERVICES AS PRESCRIBED.UP IN HERE THE NOSE BUSINESSESWITHIN THE MEDICAL MALL CANREMAIN OPEN.BUT THOSE BUSINESSES THAT ARENOT PROVIDING AN ESSENTIALSERVICE LIKE EVERYWHERE ELSE.THEY MUST CLOSE THAT WE LIMITTHE SIZE OF GATHERINGS AND THATWE ARE ADHERING TO THE ADVICPROVIDED BY THE CDC BY HOMELANDSECURITY IN THE EXECUTION OFTHOSE THINGS THAT WE ENUMERATEDAS BEING ESSENTIAL ANDNON-ESSENTIAL.I WANT IT TO BE KNOWN THAT ALLOF THE THINGS THAT WE HAVESPOKEN TO AS BEING EITHERESSENTIAL OR NON-ESSENTIALWASN’T BY OUR OWN CHOOSING.IT WASN’T BY US DECIDIN THAT WEVALUE THIS MORE SO THAN ANOTHEROPERATION.WE KNOW THAT THERE IS FINANCIALSTRAIN ON OUR CITIZENS AND ONOUR BUSINESSES AT THIS TIME.AND SO WE’RE DOING ALL THAT WECAN IN ORDER TO FLATTEN THECURVE.SO THAT WE CAN RESTORE SAFETY TOEVERYONE.THAT WE CAN RESTORE IT BACK TONORMAL OPERATIONS.YES.DEPENDING ON CIRCUMSTANCE ISTILL RESERVE THE RIGHT TOIMPLEMENT A CURFEW IF WE SEEFIT.ONE OF THE REASONS THAT WE OPTEDNOT TO PROVIDE A CURFEW.IS BECAUSE THE CURFEW PROVIDESTHE SAME TYPE OF RESTRICTIVEMEASURES THAT ARE ENUMERATED INTHIS ORDER.BUT ONE OF THE CHALLENGES THATHAVE BEEN WITNESSED IN PLACESWHERE THE CURFEW HAS BEENIMPLEMENTED IS THAT ONCE PEOPLEARE GIVEN A SPECIFIC TIME BYWHICH THEY HAVE TO BE IN THEHOUSE.THEN PEOPLE RUSH TO THOSEESSENTIAL SERVICES THAT THEYNEED THEY CROWD THE GROCERYSTORES EVEN MORE LEAVING PEOPLEAT INCREASED THREAT AND SO BYGIVING THE OPPORTUNITY FORPEOPLE T GO TO GET GROCERIES ATANY HOUR THAT THEY NEED TO SOLONG AS I IS AN ESSENTIALSERVICE.IN I IT CREATES A WIDER AREATIME, YOU KNOW.SPAN OF TIME THAT THEY CAN GETTO THOSE SERVICES AND NOT INDANGER EACH OTHER IN THE WAYTHAT WE CONTEMPLATED.I’M GOING TO COME OVER HERE THENI’LL HAVE COME BACK T FOLLOW-UPQUESTION.YEAH, SO GUN SHOPS ARE NOTCONSIDERED ESSENTIAL SERVICES.UM AND CHURCHES ARE ONLY ABLE TOSTAY OPEN IF THEY CAN ABIDE BYTHE SOCIAL DISTANCINGREQUIREMENTS.IF YOU HAVE A HUNDRED MEMBERS INYOUR CHURCH.THE LIKELIHOOD IS THAT YOUCANNOT ABIDE BY THAT ORDER?AND THE REALITY.IS THAT MOST O OUR CHURCHESHAVE BEEN CARING FOR SERVICEVIRTUALLY AND WE ENCOURAGE THEMTO STILL DO THAT.AND SO IF THERE’S A CHURCH THATYOU ONLY HAVE LIKE MY CHURCHWHEN IT FIRST STARTED WE WEREMEETING IN A CONFERENCE ROOM,AND WE ONLY HAD ABOUT LESS THAN10 MEMBERS AT THAT TIME RIGHTTHEN THEN MAYBE IT CAN.EXECUTED IN THAT WAY, BUT LIKETHE OTHER THINGS THAT WE HAVEMENTIONED ONE.THERE IS SOME CONCERN TO MAKECERTAIN THA WE ARE ABIDING BYQUESTIONS OVER SEPARATION OFCHURCH AND STATE RIGHT AND THATWE ARE DOING ALL THAT WE CAN TOBE IN ACCORD WITH THE LAW.BUT LIKE OTHER THINGS THAT WEHAVE MENTIONED IF MORERESTRICTIVE MEASURES HAVE TO BEEMPLOYED.WE WON’T HESITATE TO DO SO.THE AIRPORT IS IN THE CITYLIMITS AND SO IT I IT’SESSENTIAL IT IS ESSENTIAL BUTALSO MY ABILITY OR OUR ABILITYTO LIMIT AVIATION OR TRAVEL ISIS NOT PRESCRIBED BY THE CITY OFJACKSON.THAT WOULD HAVE TO FROM THEFEDERAL GOVERNMENT.I’LL COME HERE AND THEN BACKHERE.ABSOLUTELY, AND AND JUST TOREPEAT THE QUESTION IN THEEVENT.WAS NOT HEARD.WHAT DOES OUR CONCERN ABOUT THETHE POLICIES OR THE RESTRICTIONSTHAT ARE BEING IMPLEMENTEDSTATEWIDE OR IN THE METROJACKSON AREA AND IF THERE’S AFAILURE TO DO SO, HOW DOES THATAFFECT US HERE IN JACKSON?I HAVE BEEN PLAYING.WE HAVE A UNIFORM POLICY BECAUSEOUR COMMUNITIES ARE TOOINTERCONNECTED JACKSONIANS.TRAVEL TO AND FROM OURNEIGHBORING AND BEDROOMCOMMUNITIES JUST AS PEOPLE INTHOSE COMMUNITIES TRAVEL TOJACKSON.AND SO WE WANT TO ASSURE THEIRSAFETY AND OUR OWN NOT ONLY AREWE CONCERNED BECAUSE JACKSON ISTHE MOST DENSE POPULATION IN THESTATE OF MISSISSIPPI.WE ARE THE CAPITAL CITY OR THECAPITAL CITY OF THE STATE OFMISSISSIPPI MORE IMPORTANTLY.WE ARE THE CAPITAL OFHEALTHCARE.AND SO IF THOSE PEOPLE AREENDANGERED IN THOSE CITIES, THEYARE LIKELY TO COME TO JACKSON’SWHO ARE HEALTH FACILITIES.CREATING FURTHER STRAI ON THOSEHEALTH CARE OFFICIALS ANDPROFESSIONALS SO WE WANTEVERYONE TO EXERCISE THEGREATEST LEVEL OF DUE DILIGENCE.IN PREPARATION IN THE MIDST OFTHIS GLOBAL PANDEMIC IT IS NOTMY MEASURE OR MY EFFORT TO GETINTO A POLITICAL BATTLE AT THISTIME.THAT IS NOT WHAT I AM TRYING TOGET INTO.THIS IS A MUCH MORE SERIOUSTHING THAT WE’RE DEALING WITH.SO I’M JUST CALLING ON US TOCARE ABO OUR MOTHERS ANDFATHERS OUR GRANDMOTHERS ANDGRANDFATHERS OUR SISTERS ANDBROTHERS COLLECTIVELY WHEREVERYOU ARE AND PUT IN THE MOSTRESTRICTIVE AND THE MOST.THE MOST THOUGHT OUT PLAN THATWE POSSIBLY CAN AND I THINK THATTHAT REQUIRES THAT WE WORK INTANDEM WITH ONE ANOTHER ASOPPOSED TO A FRAGMENTED STANCEON HOW WE DEAL WITH VIRUS.YES, SIR.CLOSE DOWN DAYCARES WITHIN THECITY AND IF I MISS THIS, IAPOLOGIZE, BUT CAN YOU EXPLAINWHY YOU YES, YES DAY CARES AREESSENTIAL BECAUSE WE HAVE SOMANY PEOPLE THAT THAT ARE A PARTOF THAT ESSENTIAL CATEGORY OFWORK THAT NEED SOMEPLACE PLACETO TAKE THEIR CHILDREN.NOW BY SAYING THAT IT ISESSENTIAL I AM MERELY PROVIDINGTHE VEHICLE BY WHICH A DAYCARECAN STAY OPEN IF A DAYCARE OWNEROWNER OR FACILITY FEELS THAT ITIS NOT IN THEIR BEST INTEREST TOREMAIN OPEN THEN THAT IS UP TOTHEIR PERSONAL DISCRETION TOCLOSE THOSE FACILITIES.AND I THANK YOU FOR BRINGING UPTHAT QUESTION BECAUSE WE’VEGOTTEN A LOT OF A LOT OF INQUIRYABOUT THAT.AND SOME HAVE EVEN SUGGESTEDTHAT IF WE CLOSE IT AS BEINGNON-ESSENTIAL THEN MAYBE THEYCAN TAP INTO SOME OF THEIRINSURANCE PROVISIONS WHAT WEHAVE WITNESSED THUS FARPARTICULARLY AS IT PERTAINS TOTHE RESTAURANT INDUSTRYINSURANCE COMPANIES HAVE BEENVERY HESITANT TO HONOR THATPROVISION UNDER THISCIRCUMSTANCE.SO THERE IS VERY LIMITEDINFORMATION OR LES THAN OPTIMUMPOSTUM OPTIMISTIC REPRESENTATIONAT THIS POINT THAT THATPROVISION WILL BE HONORED INTHEIR INDIVIDUAL INSURANCEPOLICIES.SO I AM PROVIDING THE VEHICLEpBEMANY ESSENTIAL WORKERS THAT NEEDSOMEONE TO CARE FOR THEIRCHILDREN, BUT IT IS UP TO THEPERSONAL DISCRETION OF THOSEFACILITIES AS TO WHETHER THEYWANT T BE OPEN OR NOT.OR DOES THAT NOT MATTER?THEY THEY ARE THEY ARE REQUIREDTO SEPARATE THE SOCIALLYDISTANCE DISTANCE AS WELL.SO THAT WOULD BE NO MORE THAN 10CHILDREN TO A ROOM.THEY NEED TO SEPARATE IN THATWAY AND I’M CERTAIN THAT THATREQUIREMENT MAKE IT DIFFICULTAND SO THERE WILL BECIRCUMSTANCES.WHERE SOME CHILDREN MAY HAVE TOBE TURNED AWAY AND SO MAYBETHEIR POLICY IS TO ONLY ALLOWTHAT SERVICE FOR ESSENTIAL WORKONLY.I JUST MAYBE AN HOUR AGO LEARNTHAT THE THAT IT WAS REPORTEDTHAT T GOVERNOR IS CONSIDERINGA STAY-AT-HOME STATEWIDE ORDERAND I HAVE YET TO SEE WHAT THATENTAILS AND WHAT IS ESSENTIAL ORNON-ESSENTIAL AND I DO I HAVESPOKEN TO SEVERAL OTHER MAYOR’SFROM ACROSS THE STATE ABOUT WHATTHEY ARE IMPLEMENTING.IS THAT THEY HAVE ABOUT OURORDER OR THE GOVERNOR’S ORDER?AND SO I WILL CONTINUE TO DOTH AND I MAY EVEN AUTHOR APUBLIC RESPONSE OR PUBLICINQUIRY THAT WE ALL WORKTOGETHER.SO TO ENSURE THAT WE ARE HAVINGA UNIFORM POLICY THAT ENSURESTHE OF US ALL.YEAH, SO THE CITY IS ENCOURAGINGOUR HOMELESS POPULATION.SEEK SHELTER BUT THEY WILL NOTBE PENALIZED IF THEY ARE NOT INSHELTER BECAUSE THEY HAVE NOHOME WHETHER IT PERTAINS TO THEHOMELESS POPULATION OR OTHERINDIVIDUALS WHO ARE IN NEED OFSHELTER AT THIS TIME.WE ARE ENTERTAINING SOME OPTIONSOF HOW WE MAY BE ABLE TO WORWITH OUR HOSPITALITY INDUSTR TOPROVIDE REASONABLEACCOMMODATIONS FOR THOSE THATARE IN NEED WHETHER IT BE THEHOMELESS POPULATION YO ORWHETHER IT BE THOSE THAT ARE INNEED OF SOCIAL OR ISOLATINGTHEMSELVES SELF-ISOLATIONBECAUSE THEY HAVE COME INTOCONTACT WITH SOMEBODY WHO HASTHE VIRUS OR THEY HAVE IN FACTBECOME A CONFIRMED CASE AND SOWE ARE TRYING TO EXECUTE ACONTRACT ON THAT AND AS WE D INANY OTHER EMERGENCY WEATHER IWE HAVE A CITYWIDE WEATHER BADWEATHER EMERGENCY.WE ALWAYS WORK WITH OURSHELTERS.TRY TO STAND UP OPERATIONS INTHE BEST WAY.WE POSSIBLY CAN FOR OUR HOMELESSCOMMUNITY.YE 10-PERSON RULE STILLAPPLIES.THAT DOESN’T MEAN THAT THEYCAN’T COORDINAT IT IN A WAYTHAT THEY DON’T HAVE MORE PEOPLETHERE THAT VIOLENT THAN WOULDWOULD BE BEYOND THAT THATREQUIREMENT.TO EXPLAIN WHAT THE PENALTIESWOULD BE IF YOU CALL PEOPLEVIOLATING AND WOULD YOAUTHORITY JAMES, BUT ALSOEMPHASIZE ON THAT BUT WHAT YOUALSO STILL CONSIDER SHUTTING OFFTHE POWER FOR NIGHT CLUBS ANDAND OTHER PLACES?YEAH, SO THE STATUTE PROVIDESTHAT YOU CAN BE FINED UP TO$300.THERE ARE SOME OTHER MISDEMEANORPROVISIONS THAT IT ALLOWS TO DOUS TO IMPLEMENT, BUT I DO WANTTO EMPHASIZE THAT OUR GOAL HEREIS NOT TO INCARCERATE.OUR GOAL IS NOT TO CRIMINALIZEOUR GOAL IS FOR THE HEALTH ANDSAFETY OF INDIVIDUALS RIGHT ASOTHER THINGS THAT ARE TAKINGPLACE WE ARE CONCERNED NOT ONLWITH THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OFALL CITIZENS AROUND THE CITYWHERE EVEN CONCERNED WITH H WEARE HELPING OUR COUNTY AS THEYEXECUTE SAFETY FOR THE JAIL.AND SO THAT IS IMPORTANT TO US.AND SO OUR GOAL IS NOT IS NOT TOARREST PEOPLE RIGHT?IT IS MY HOPE AND I KNOW THATTHE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF OURRESIDENTS WILL ABIDE BY THISORDER BECAUSE THE CONCERNEDFOR THEMSELVES AND CONCERN FOROTHERS.AND SO WE ASKED THE PEOPLE DON’TDO THINGS LIKE WHAT WE SAW WHERETHERE WERE SOME BLOCK PARTIESTAKING PLACE RECENTLY.WELL WE’VE SEEN PEOPLECRUISING, YOU KNOW, I UNDERSTANDHOW YOUNG PEOPLE WANT TO ENJOTHEMSELVES.I GREW UP IN JACKSON,MISSISSIPPI.I’VE HUNG OUT IN AREAS THAT THEYARE HANGING OUT IN BUT THIS ISNOT THE TIME AND WE DON’T WANTYOUNG PEOPLE TO BELIEVE THATTHEY ARE INVINCIBLE EVEN IF THEYARE OF THEY HAVE A LESSSIGNIFICANT RISK OF LOSS OF LIFEBASED ON THEIR AGE.THEY CAN BE CARRIERS TO THEIRLOVED ONES.THEY DON’T WANT TO HURT MOM.THEY DON’T WANT TO HURT DEAD.THEY DON’T WANT TO HURT GRANDMAOR GRANDPA.RIGHT?AND SO WE’RE ASKING THAT THEYABIDE BY THIS BECAUSE THIS IS AHIGHLY CONTAGIOUS VIRUS.YES, A SMALL MINORITY OFINDIVIDUALS.ACTUALLY, IS IT FAKE?IT’S ONLY FATAL IN A SMALLMINORITY OF THE POPULATION?HOWEVER, ONE LIFE LOSTUNNECESSARILY IS TRAGIC AND ITMAKES NO SENSE.AND SO WE’RE ASKING THEIR PEOPLEABIDE BY THESE MEASURES.TURN IT UP.I HAVE TALKED TO HEALTHOFFICIALS NOT IN THE REGARD INWHICH YOU’RE SPEAKING.I CONFER WITH THE CITY OFJACKSON’S COVID 19 TASK FORCE,WHICH IS POPULATED BY A NUMBEROF HEALTHCARE OFFICIALS.AND SO WE TALKED ABOUT THOSENUMBERS BEING RELEASED WE SPEAKABOUT CDC REQUIREMENTS ANDGUIDELINES.AND WE STRATEGIZE OVER WHAT TYPEOF RESPONSE WE WANT TO IMPLEMENTBASED ON THAT RIGHT?BUT IN TERMS OF IF YOU’RE ASKINGIF THE GOVERNOR HAS CALLED MEABOUT JACKSON BEING A HOT NO, HEISN’T.NURSING HOMES ARE OPEN THEY AREESSENTIAL.YEAH, AND WE’RE ASKING FORSOCIAL DISTANCING WIT NURSINGHOMES AS WELL.WE KNOW THAT THAT IS AVULNERABLE POPULATION.AND SO WE’RE ASKING THAT THEYOBVIOUSLY TAKE ADVANTAGE OF I’MCOMING TO YOU THEY OBVIOUSLYTAKE ADVANTAGE OF THOSE.RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE CDC ISIMPLEMENTING AND OURREQUIREMENTS AS A CITY, BUT WEKNOW WE STILL NEED CAREGIVERS ATNURSING HOMES IN ORDER TO AIDTHEM.YEAH, THAT’S THAT’S WHAT I WASSPEAKING ABOUT.JUST A MOMENT AGO THAT WE’REENCOURAGING THEM TO SHELTER TOSEEK SHELTER.THE CITY WILL HAVE ITS NORMALOPERATION THROUGH OURCONSTITUENT SERVICES DIVISIONTHAT HELPS FIND THEM SHELTER,BUT ALSO WE WON’T PENALIZE THEMOR ARREST THEM OR FIND THEM FORBEING HOMELESS, RIGHT?SO THAT THAT IS THIS IS NOTINTENDED ONCE AGAIN THIS MEASURETHE OVERARCHING EFFORT ANDEFFECT OF THIS MEASURE IS NOT TOCRIMINALIZE.TO ENSURE THAT WE’RE DOING ALLTHAT WE CAN TO ENSURE PUBLICSAFETY.AND SO WE WILL OBVIOUSLY SPEAKTO AND CONFRONT VIOLATORS KNOWNVIOLATORS SO THAT WE CANDISPERSE THOSE GATHERINGS THATARE TAKING PLACE AND SHOULD NOTAND ARE NOT AUTHORIZED BUT ATTHE SAME TIME IT IS NOT OUREFFORT IN ORDER TO CRIMINALIZEOUR P





You Might Like

Tweets about this douglasa RT @RiegerReport: Trump on why he won’t issue nationwide stay-at-home order: “There are some states that don’t have much of a problem…if A… 3 seconds ago SandyCSGTxGal RT @GregAbbott_TX: Yesterday I issued an executive order that goes into effect at midnight tonight that requires all Texans to stay home un… 13 seconds ago BIA of Clark County View the FAQ's document BIAW put together about the Stay-at-Home order issued by Gov. Inslee: https://t.co/mHqhuGceQo 40 seconds ago Mr. Wick RT @SaltyDog_58: After balking for weeks, DeSantis changes mind, today, less than a day after receiving letter from 13 Democratic members o… 57 seconds ago Tony “Hispanic Goofy Disneyland Traveler” Bermudez RT @WrestleVotes: Rumors around the PC last week were that if the state of FL issued a Stay Home order, which happened today, WWE would rec… 1 minute ago ## t.⁷ no one: absolutely no one: everyone in louisiana after the governor issued a stay at home order: https://t.co/0YGejgniZS 2 minutes ago Kenny BooYah! RT @AuntLulie: @KwikWarren @nanblunt Yep and Goober issued a stay at home order for the State of Florida that excludes religious services..… 2 minutes ago Elma Tovar RT @jonfranks: BREAKING: FINALLY, @GovRonDeSantis has issued a Stay-home order for ALL Floridians... 2 minutes ago