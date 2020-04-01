Business Secretary praises small businesses

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has praised businesses for doing "all they can to support our people", outlining a range of support and relief measures for small businesses to help them through the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Sharma also scolded any banks who were refusing funds to small businesses struggling through the current crisis and drawing comparisons with the 2008 financial crash, adding that "just as the taxpayers stepped in to help the banks in 2008, we will work with the banks to do everything they can to repay that favour".

Report by Browna.

