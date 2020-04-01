Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Celebrities that celebrate their birthday on April Fools’ Day It's April Fools' Day today and we're looking at some of the stars who share their birthday with the comedic day!

Logan Paul The internet prankster himself turns 25 today!

Randy Orton WWE superstar Randy Orton marks his 40th birthday!

Asa Butterfield 'Sex Education' actor Asa Butterfield is 23 today!

Phillip Schofield 'This Morning' presenter Phillip Schofield celebrates becoming 58!

Ella Eyre Pop star Ella Eyre marks her 26th birthday!

