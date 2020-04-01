Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward

Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published < > Embed
Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward

Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward

A man who was feeling sick attempted to hide his coronavirus symptoms so he could see his expectant wife in the maternity ward, according to officials at an upstate New York hospital.

Katie Johnston reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

J_say_hello

J Funfriendly RT @KPRC2: A man who was exposed to the coronavirus and feeling ill hid his symptoms from staff at a hospital in order to visit his wife in… 9 minutes ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Officials: Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In M.. https://t.co/SfLetdRP7w https://t.co/6O7bEpNRkz 25 minutes ago

AlexMontas

Almontas RT @LoveAndShalom: Wife sick after husband hid coronavirus symptoms to visit her in the maternity ward https://t.co/e3UFWLb9qv 53 minutes ago

Newschannel6Now

Newschannel 6 The man admitted he was sick when his wife began displaying COVID-19 symptoms after giving birth, officials say. https://t.co/FP9aaNVMSa 55 minutes ago

brandanjmiller

brandanjmiller RT @GoodDaySac: Officials: Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward https://t.co/IMdsKJZrgO 1 hour ago

dallas90210

Dallas Harrison #boyswillbeboys Wife sick after husband hid coronavirus symptoms to visit her in the maternity ward https://t.co/TBe5szUcxk via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.