Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward A man who was feeling sick attempted to hide his coronavirus symptoms so he could see his expectant wife in the maternity ward, according to officials at an upstate New York hospital. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this J Funfriendly RT @KPRC2: A man who was exposed to the coronavirus and feeling ill hid his symptoms from staff at a hospital in order to visit his wife in… 9 minutes ago BURGHline.com Officials: Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In M.. https://t.co/SfLetdRP7w https://t.co/6O7bEpNRkz 25 minutes ago Almontas RT @LoveAndShalom: Wife sick after husband hid coronavirus symptoms to visit her in the maternity ward https://t.co/e3UFWLb9qv 53 minutes ago Newschannel 6 The man admitted he was sick when his wife began displaying COVID-19 symptoms after giving birth, officials say. https://t.co/FP9aaNVMSa 55 minutes ago brandanjmiller RT @GoodDaySac: Officials: Man Hides Coronavirus Symptoms To Visit Wife In Maternity Ward https://t.co/IMdsKJZrgO 1 hour ago Dallas Harrison #boyswillbeboys Wife sick after husband hid coronavirus symptoms to visit her in the maternity ward https://t.co/TBe5szUcxk via @usatoday 2 hours ago