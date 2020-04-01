Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Story Time About Staying Home

Story Time About Staying Home

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Story Time About Staying Home

Story Time About Staying Home

Occurred on March 25, 2020 / Penrith, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "After returning to Australia from being overseas I was locked down in 14-day quarantine unable to leave my home.

I desperately wanted to do something that would help the current situation and spread within my community and protect vulnerable people.

I know young people don't always like the lecture-y kind of political and health messages.

I wanted them to have something that was fun and to the point that was relatable."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JDiP09

James D. @JohnPhilly08 @LindseyThiry @caplannfl I'm all about staying at home these next 30 days, and being careful thereaft… https://t.co/P07P7AM7oQ 13 hours ago

zakvescera

Zak Vescera This story got me thinking about how much of the advice we hear is based on staying with members of your household,… https://t.co/IdTbZ4Lszl 14 hours ago

EntrepreneursJr

Billion Dreams! RT @immediatevision: STORY TIME: Here’s my story with asthma and what I can say to you about COVID-19! Hope this inspires asthma survivors!… 16 hours ago

immediatevision

Anne Marie Cummings STORY TIME: Here’s my story with asthma and what I can say to you about COVID-19! Hope this inspires asthma survivo… https://t.co/1edigAtvrG 16 hours ago

ATTHelp

AT&T Help @txskywtchr Hello Mark. We understand the importance of staying connect during this time. Starting 4/2, we are auto… https://t.co/f4T4ttLRzN 17 hours ago

JimmyGastner

Jimmy Gastner RT @KNegandhiESPN: Day 21: A list of the best things: -the sideshow behind me while talking about the power of staying positive. Oldest o… 17 hours ago

glasshousetots

Glasshouse Tots RT @HomeStartMCR: ‘My daughter & I may not have managed to brush our hair yesterday BUT we had a great time watching @HomeStartMCR & @Glass… 20 hours ago

elron6900

Elron Steele @manonatelier I truly feel like this is the point in this story when the Doctor shows up with a line like "Right, n… https://t.co/8SsVwAH2X9 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.