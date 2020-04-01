Story Time About Staying Home

Occurred on March 25, 2020 / Penrith, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "After returning to Australia from being overseas I was locked down in 14-day quarantine unable to leave my home.

I desperately wanted to do something that would help the current situation and spread within my community and protect vulnerable people.

I know young people don't always like the lecture-y kind of political and health messages.

I wanted them to have something that was fun and to the point that was relatable."